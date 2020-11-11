Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1daydeal and find my phone
#279836 11-Nov-2020 21:01
I have a battery issue with an iPhone I purchased from 1daydeal a month ago. In order to return it they had many requests including turning off find my phone feature and providing my iCloud password (which I don’t want to tell them). Somehow they could tell that I hadn’t turn off find my phone, I am confused how they can tell this remotely? It seems a very intrusive process to get a battery issue fixed or am I over reacting?

  #2602265 11-Nov-2020 21:06
I recently had to send my iphone in for insurance assessment, I ended up moving my stuff to an old iphone and removing my icloud altogether (including turning off find my iphone as requested) -- is it possible they have liaised with apple somehow and found that you haven't turned it off? I know the place I sent it to said they logged jobs with apple

 

Perhaps this is so that if they have to replace the phone for you they can do what they like with the old one without a hassle.  I've used the mall services before for things and while I was approaching the kiosk I spotted them looking thru messages on their computer screen of someone's phone so I felt weird about that and said I'd rather come back when they're done and enter my PIN myself. It may have been innocent, perhaps they were doing data recovery but it just didn't sit well (work device with somewhat commercially sensitive info on it) 

  #2602270 11-Nov-2020 21:12
Ok so sounds like it’s a standard warrentee checking practice, I was planning on doing reset before I send it, just a little odd

 
 
 
 


  #2602273 11-Nov-2020 21:15
Turning off 'Find My iPhone' is standard procedure if returning or selling an iPhone. If they replace yours with another they will need to reset yours and they can't if 'Find My iPhone' isn't disabled and in order to do that they would need your icloud password which is a weird request if they did in fact ask for it. Are you sure they didn't ask for your pass code to unlock the phone?

I would first back the phone up to your icloud account via itunes or over wifi and then disable FMi then factory reset the phone before sending it back, that way they don't need anything related to passwords. You can always restore your backup once returned.

