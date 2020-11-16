Geektastic

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devices
Illogical, Apple. Illogical.
#279903 16-Nov-2020 11:36
My phone knows my age and sex. It knows I’m male.

Why can’t I hide or remove the menstrual cycle tracking from Health? Quite obviously, it’s irrelevant.

I actually thought it was for cycling as in bicycles the first time I saw it.





Batman
  #2604652 16-Nov-2020 12:11
Presumably there is a gender out there that can be male and physically or otherwise menstruate or have a menstrual cycle of sorts. I can't keep up with the times. Is there an option to be a cat or some other things? (not sure if non human diversity is a thing nowadays or not. sorry i didn't mean to be offensive I'm just curious)




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

gehenna
  #2604653 16-Nov-2020 12:13
The greatest thing about being a human with free will is you have the agency to ignore something that is of no interest to you.


 
 
 
 


MikeB4
  #2604665 16-Nov-2020 12:27
In options uncheck it, don’t see it, it’s gone, all good.




hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
  #2604666 16-Nov-2020 12:27
what if your biologically female, but identify as male?..




Nate001
  #2604668 16-Nov-2020 12:29
Damned if you do and damned if you don't. 

 

 

MaxineN
  #2604677 16-Nov-2020 12:35
hio77:

 

what if your biologically female, but identify as male?..

 

 

Exactly this. Trans men still can have menstruation cycles.

alasta
  #2604687 16-Nov-2020 12:49
What is a menstrual cycle?

 
 
 
 


djtOtago
  #2604689 16-Nov-2020 12:55
So it appears Apple has removed your right to choose.

RunningMan
  #2604693 16-Nov-2020 13:03
hio77:

 

what if your biologically female, but identify as male?..

 

 

Pertinent, particularity as this week is Transgender Awarness Week.

jonathan18
  #2604702 16-Nov-2020 13:13
alasta:

 

What is a menstrual cycle?

 

 

I’m not sure if you’re joking or not!

 

If you aren’t, think back to intermediate or high school classes on puberty... 

 

https://www.yourperiod.ca/normal-periods/menstrual-cycle-basics/

 

 

eracode
Grumpy GeeZer
  #2604704 16-Nov-2020 13:17
alasta:

 

What is a menstrual cycle?

 

 

All I know is that you can’t ride it.




alasta
  #2604705 16-Nov-2020 13:18
Ahhh yes, good old 'social education' class at high school. It wasn't my strongest subject, I have to admit.

kotuku4
  #2604706 16-Nov-2020 13:18
alasta:

 

What is a menstrual cycle?

 

 

There was a guy Phil Menstrual, had a motorcycle shop... you guessed it.




:)

