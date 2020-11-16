Geektastic

Why can’t I hide or remove the menstrual cycle tracking from Health? Quite obviously, it’s irrelevant.
I actually thought it was for cycling as in bicycles the first time I saw it.
Presumably there is a gender out there that can be male and physically or otherwise menstruate or have a menstrual cycle of sorts. I can't keep up with the times. Is there an option to be a cat or some other things? (not sure if non human diversity is a thing nowadays or not. sorry i didn't mean to be offensive I'm just curious)
what if your biologically female, but identify as male?..
Exactly this. Trans men still can have menstruation cycles.
What is a menstrual cycle?
So it appears Apple has removed your right to choose.
what if your biologically female, but identify as male?..
Pertinent, particularity as this week is Transgender Awarness Week.
What is a menstrual cycle?
I’m not sure if you’re joking or not!
If you aren’t, think back to intermediate or high school classes on puberty...
https://www.yourperiod.ca/normal-periods/menstrual-cycle-basics/
What is a menstrual cycle?
All I know is that you can’t ride it.
Ahhh yes, good old 'social education' class at high school. It wasn't my strongest subject, I have to admit.
What is a menstrual cycle?
