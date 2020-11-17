My boss often emails herself photos from her iPhone. These used to come through as attachments, but are now coming through embedded in the message body instead. I'm seeing quite a few people have found the same thing happening after updating to iOS 14.

The odd thing for is I'm sure my iPhone has always embedded them, because I've always found it annoying but just figured that's how it is. But i just looked at a couple of previous emails she'd sent herself, and the photos were definitely attachments.

Could you send photos as attachments from iOS prior to version 14? And if so, is there any way to get this working again in version 14?

Thanks