Can you migrate iMessage account on a US SIM to a 2D number but keep the US number?
#279927 17-Nov-2020 15:24
A friend's son asked me this question but it's way outside my area of expertise so I thought I would ask here.

 

 

 

Situation.

 

 

 

The person lives in the US and has a US cellphone number on which his iMessage messaging is based.

 

He has returned to NZ and now has a 2D number. But all his US friends use his US number for iMessage and he is not roaming. He wants to use a NZ SIM for obvious reasons but wants his friends to still iMessage him on his US number.  Is this possible?  He has access to another iPhone that he can put the US SIM in but it won't roam but can connect to the Internet via WiFi (just leave it at home). Then he can possibly get his iMessages on his Mac?

 

 

 

Would that work?

 

 

 

Any suggestions appreciated.




BlinkyBill
  #2605582 17-Nov-2020 15:57
I’m not 100% on this, but here’s what I think. iMessage is a data service and linked to your Apple-Id. On the Mac there is no SIM card and you send/receive iMessages via that Apple-Id. On a phone, you access the data via the phone number with the data plan - no roaming and US phone number = no data and no messages, but the iMessages are still linked by Apple-ID.

 

I reckon that iPhone users in the US will be able to send iMessages irrespective of the phone number of the recipient, because it’s done via the Apple-ID and data. But they won’t be able to send SMS messages, obviously.




MaxineN
  #2605586 17-Nov-2020 16:00
BlinkyBill:

 

I’m not 100% on this, but here’s what I think. iMessage is a data service and linked to your Apple-Id. On the Mac there is no SIM card and you send/receive iMessages via that Apple-Id. On a phone, you access the data via the phone number with the data plan - no roaming and US phone number = no data and no messages, but the iMessages are still linked by Apple-ID.

 

I reckon that iPhone users in the US will be able to send iMessages irrespective of the phone number of the recipient, because it’s done via the Apple-ID and data. But they won’t be able to send SMS messages, obviously.

 

 

 

 

Yes because with iMessage you get two methods of sending and receiving. The number and the e-mail the apple-id is attached to. So you want to send and receive with the e-mail. I forgot how this is EXACTLY done but you CAN do this within the iPhone as if nothing happened(of course if they don't have the e-mail details for the other recipients it will just show as their e-mail and not the actual contact, quick fix is to add the e-mail like you'd add a number to a contact).

 
 
 
 


taneb1
  #2605593 17-Nov-2020 16:15
Depending on his iPhone model - my suggestion would be to go with Spark on eSIM and leave the physical US SIM in the iPhone but have roaming disabled. iPhone will allow him to use both numbers for iMessage.




wellygary
  #2605594 17-Nov-2020 16:16
AFAIK the phone number is there so the message can fallback to sms if data is not available,

 

 

 

You can send and receive imessages on a mac by just logging in to the application with your apple ID.. no phone or connected SIM required...

