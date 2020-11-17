A friend's son asked me this question but it's way outside my area of expertise so I thought I would ask here.

Situation.

The person lives in the US and has a US cellphone number on which his iMessage messaging is based.

He has returned to NZ and now has a 2D number. But all his US friends use his US number for iMessage and he is not roaming. He wants to use a NZ SIM for obvious reasons but wants his friends to still iMessage him on his US number. Is this possible? He has access to another iPhone that he can put the US SIM in but it won't roam but can connect to the Internet via WiFi (just leave it at home). Then he can possibly get his iMessages on his Mac?

Would that work?

Any suggestions appreciated.