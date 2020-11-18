If you want a single app to do this (the same way as Kodi can do on other devices) then there are few choices. These are the ones I have tried over the past few months:



MrMC - Kodi clone for Apple TV. Free version, limited to 8 channels. I cannot get TV1 and TV2 going but other channels play back fine. Plays files from SMB fine

IPTVX - really nice interface and EPG. Seems to play all channels. Free version limits playback time. I cannot get my downloads playing back or SMB.

LillyPlayer - free version works well, used this for a few months for streaming Freeview but could never get the EPG working



Otherwise, just use the individual apps as sen8or mentioned, but you are still limited compared to Kodi streams from Apsattv etc.



My personal view is that AppleTV is very limited in this area and I prefer to use Kodi on a Pi (or a Vero+, which is my next purchase for 4K support).