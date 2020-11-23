Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesAdvice on moving from Android to iPhone
dafman

3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


#280035 23-Nov-2020 15:06
Send private message

I'm moving from Android to iPhone in a week or two, so looking for some advice/info on the change. Some initial queries:

 

1. Apple Carplay. I'm a big user of Google Maps on Android Auto. How good is Apple Maps on Carplay for NZ driving – is it a good alternative to Google Maps or will I find myself using Google Maps on Carplay?

 

2. I use Keepass for password manager via Dropbox. When I last used iPhone, there was an app for viewing a .kdbx file but there was no ability to edit a file on phone - is this still the case?

 

3. Dark mode on iPhone. How well does it work? Ok with all 3rd party apps?

 

4. Pocketcasts or native Apple Podcast app. I use Pocketcasts on android, but how does the native Apple Podcast compare to Pocketcasts?

 

5. Is there a good app for taking photos that are not auto saved to Gallery? Reason, I often take photos to send to tradespeople, work etc, but I don’t want them saved to Gallery as I have no further use for them. I currently use Google Keep for this, but will no longer be using this app when I switch.

 

6. I use the Google music search widget on Android a lot to identify music. I used to use Soundhound, but the hit rate with Google is much better. Is there a good one-touch option for iPhone that will identify music? Note, I will be using YouTube music as my music player as our family is locked into YouTube Premium.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
davidcole
5500 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2609159 23-Nov-2020 15:20
Send private message

2, keePassium, Can do bi directional (mine is to a web dav server), but caveat, it doesn't seem to always down load the latest.  So I let the phone get behind and update as I need to.

 

4.  Probably stick to pocket casts if you're used to it.  Especially if you cast it to a chromecast or something.  As the built in apple app wont talk to chomecast only airplay.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

JPNZ
818 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2609173 23-Nov-2020 15:40
Send private message

3. It works on all my 3rd party apps. I dont see any that haven't but I'm sure there will be some.

 

 

 

6. You dont even need to touch the phone, as long as your phone is in the room. Just say "hey siri what song is this?", when apple purchased Shazam they integrated it into iOS




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

dafman

3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2609190 23-Nov-2020 15:47
Send private message

davidcole:

 

2, keePassium, Can do bi directional (mine is to a web dav server), but caveat, it doesn't seem to always down load the latest.  So I let the phone get behind and update as I need to.

 

 

Thanks. What are your thoughts  - if I were to move the .kdbx file from Dropbox to iCloud, would that improve bi directional traffic between the masterfile and iPhone app - or likely make no difference? 



JPNZ
818 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2609192 23-Nov-2020 15:48
Send private message

1. Just saw you can set google maps or apple maps as default in carplay so you can use what you like.




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

davidcole
5500 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2609213 23-Nov-2020 15:53
Send private message

dafman:

 

davidcole:

 

2, keePassium, Can do bi directional (mine is to a web dav server), but caveat, it doesn't seem to always down load the latest.  So I let the phone get behind and update as I need to.

 

 

Thanks. What are your thoughts  - if I were to move the .kdbx file from Dropbox to iCloud, would that improve bi directional traffic between the masterfile and iPhone app - or likely make no difference? 

 

 

I couldn't say.  I use nextcloud and it doesn't seem to automatically update each time.   Since it's only me, and I know its behind, if I intend to write something to if with the phone, then I'll get the latest version.  They do have a monthly option that may so the automatic updating, or yoiu might be able to ask them if icloud is a better platform for it. 

 

I used to use dropbox for iKeepass, but have since taken most of my cloud content home again.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

rugrat
2717 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2609216 23-Nov-2020 16:05
Send private message

I’ll just add you can say "hey Siri play [song] with you tube music"

 

It works great, can also create own short cuts with custom words.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 