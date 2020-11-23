I'm moving from Android to iPhone in a week or two, so looking for some advice/info on the change. Some initial queries:

1. Apple Carplay. I'm a big user of Google Maps on Android Auto. How good is Apple Maps on Carplay for NZ driving – is it a good alternative to Google Maps or will I find myself using Google Maps on Carplay?

2. I use Keepass for password manager via Dropbox. When I last used iPhone, there was an app for viewing a .kdbx file but there was no ability to edit a file on phone - is this still the case?

3. Dark mode on iPhone. How well does it work? Ok with all 3rd party apps?

4. Pocketcasts or native Apple Podcast app. I use Pocketcasts on android, but how does the native Apple Podcast compare to Pocketcasts?

5. Is there a good app for taking photos that are not auto saved to Gallery? Reason, I often take photos to send to tradespeople, work etc, but I don’t want them saved to Gallery as I have no further use for them. I currently use Google Keep for this, but will no longer be using this app when I switch.

6. I use the Google music search widget on Android a lot to identify music. I used to use Soundhound, but the hit rate with Google is much better. Is there a good one-touch option for iPhone that will identify music? Note, I will be using YouTube music as my music player as our family is locked into YouTube Premium.