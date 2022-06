LFCNZ: Hi, I downloaded Zones but can't seem to seem to see where the recovery time stats are, any ideas? Thanks

Hi, I just tried to look and was stumped. I know when I finish a run it shows 1 min cool down and monitors HR to see how quickly it recovers but I cannot see that info in the app?? Perhaps its for running only, it does say cardio intensities. Sadly I haven't been for a run in the last 90 days to check?

This from the website

"Review your improvements with Recovery Heart Rate

Recovery Heart Rate is the difference between your exercising heart rate and your heart rate one minutes after the exercise has stopped.

It is a good indicator to gauge your fitness level!

This app measures it automatically right after your workouts. (Over CARDIO intensities only)"