Hi folks, we have given our old iPad 2s to our grandkids (ages 5 and 8) and they have been using their mother’s Apple ID for general use and purchase the odd app with their mother’s permission. This has worked well for over a year but now their dad is requesting they bring the iPads over to his house for his week of having them. 🙄

Obviously our daughter is uncomfortable with this as it is linked to her ID. Is there an easy way we can set up the iPads that they can take them from house to house without personal information and photos being accessible?





Any help appreciated as it has started to become a bit of an issue. Hmmm.





Cheers.