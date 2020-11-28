Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Kiwifan

100 posts

Master Geek


#280129 28-Nov-2020 11:21
Send private message

Hi folks, we have given our old iPad 2s to our grandkids (ages 5 and 8) and they have been using their mother’s Apple ID for general use and purchase the odd app with their mother’s permission. This has worked well for over a year but now their dad is requesting they bring the iPads over to his house for his week of having them. 🙄

 

Obviously our daughter is uncomfortable with this as it is linked to her ID. Is there an easy way we can set up the iPads that they can take them from house to house without personal information and photos being accessible? 

 

Any help appreciated as it has started to become a bit of an issue. Hmmm. 

 

Cheers. 

MadEngineer
2996 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2612181 28-Nov-2020 11:43
Send private message

Backup, factory reset, set up as new. Restore from backup when handed back.

Else, get android.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2612182 28-Nov-2020 11:45
Send private message

Create a new iCloud account, then invite that new account to share stuff with the original account.

You can choose which items to share, eg. only Apps or only Apple Music, and disable sharing Photos and Documents.

Edit: here’s a link that has more detail about Family Sharing.

Kiwifan

100 posts

Master Geek


  #2612183 28-Nov-2020 11:52
Send private message

Thank you for the replies, delicate situation all round.  

 

Cheers!

 

 

