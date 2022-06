Hi Everyone,

Our Galaxy Note 10.1 died after nearly 8 years of loyal service.



A mate has an iPad Air 2 he's willing to sell for $150 or I could buy a new Samsung Tab A 8" for $240.



It'll be used for kids stuff, netflix and youtube.



I don't care too much apple vs android, we don't have a whole lot of paid apps, just free ones to transfer like Netflix etc.

Thanks for your help.