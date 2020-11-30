I'm new to having an Apple Watch, and there are a couple of annoyances that I'm wondering if people here have found a solutions to.

1. If a new message comes through, it beeps, I look at the watch and the message shows up and I can reply if I wish. All good so far. But I also have a complication on the face for messages which shows the unread count, and the problem is that it isn't marked as read unless I manually go into the messages app. So even though I've read it (and potentially replied), it still shows as unread until I perform that extra step. Obviously this is only a problem for messages I look at immediately when the notification pops up - but this is a lot of them!

2. Hey Siri. If I have my phone near me sometimes the phone responds to "hey Siri" and sometimes the watch. At the moment I've just disabled Siri on the phone, but that doesn't seem like a great solution (but I'm not sure what the alternative would be).

Thanks