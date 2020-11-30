Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple Watch Annoyances - Any Solutions?
I'm new to having an Apple Watch, and there are a couple of annoyances that I'm wondering if people here have found a solutions to.

 

1. If a new message comes through, it beeps, I look at the watch and the message shows up and I can reply if I wish. All good so far. But I also have a complication on the face for messages which shows the unread count, and the problem is that it isn't marked as read unless I manually go into the messages app. So even though I've read it (and potentially replied), it still shows as unread until I perform that extra step. Obviously this is only a problem for messages I look at immediately when the notification pops up - but this is a lot of them!

 

2. Hey Siri. If I have my phone near me sometimes the phone responds to "hey Siri" and sometimes the watch. At the moment I've just disabled Siri on the phone, but that doesn't seem like a great solution (but I'm not sure what the alternative would be).

 

Thanks




Raise to use Siri (or Raise to Speak or some other nonsense) is the way to use it...rather than starting with "Hey Siri...", you just raise your watch and speak - "What's the time in Dusseldorf" or "How many frogs are there in that lake"...etc

 

 

 

As for the Messages complication - I gave up on that and went with other complications (simply added messages to my frequently used menu - side button). I always have my watch on silent too...I haven't had it on audible notifications in years. 




Handsomedan:

 

Raise to use Siri (or Raise to Speak or some other nonsense) is the way to use it...rather than starting with "Hey Siri...", you just raise your watch and speak - "What's the time in Dusseldorf" or "How many frogs are there in that lake"...etc

 

 

 

As for the Messages complication - I gave up on that and went with other complications (simply added messages to my frequently used menu - side button). I always have my watch on silent too...I haven't had it on audible notifications in years. 

 

 

I found the raise to speak a little hit and miss as to whether it chooses to listen. I'll give it another go.

 

Even if I ditched the messenger complication, they still show as unread on the phone if you read/reply from the notification on the watch as soon as they arrive.

