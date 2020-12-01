Pretty much as per the title.
I have a space grey aluminium series 6 and got the Black Leather Link band.
I like the band, but not sure if it's quite dressy enough for more formal occasions (it wouldn't look wrong, as black leather is still suitable for formal occasions, I'd just like something a little swankier). I had a look at the Graphite Milanese Loop, but aren't sure that the stainless steel graphite matches very well with the space grey aluminium.
The insanely expensive Stainless Steel Link bracelet isn't an option.
What are peoples thoughts on the best "dressy" strap for this watch?