Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesBest "Dressy" Apple watch band for space grey aluminium watch
Paul1977

4431 posts

Uber Geek


#280183 1-Dec-2020 14:05
Send private message

Pretty much as per the title.

 

I have a space grey aluminium series 6 and got the Black Leather Link band.

 

I like the band, but not sure if it's quite dressy enough for more formal occasions (it wouldn't look wrong, as black leather is still suitable for formal occasions, I'd just like something a little swankier). I had a look at the Graphite Milanese Loop, but aren't sure that the stainless steel graphite matches very well with the space grey aluminium.

 

The insanely expensive Stainless Steel Link bracelet isn't an option.

 

What are peoples thoughts on the best "dressy" strap for this watch?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
pootie
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2614071 1-Dec-2020 15:31
Send private message

The link bracelet is definitely the classiest / dressiest option in my opinion. But not for $769! I got a knock-off from Ali Express for about $20 and it's held up pretty well over the years. https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1000004899384.html?spm=a2g0s.9042311.0.0.3a754c4dpKhVF1

JPNZ
827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2614074 1-Dec-2020 15:40
Send private message

Ive got the milanese and like it. The price for it and the link are way over the top though!




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

Paul1977

4431 posts

Uber Geek


  #2614230 1-Dec-2020 17:04
Send private message

pootie:

 

The link bracelet is definitely the classiest / dressiest option in my opinion. But not for $769! I got a knock-off from Ali Express for about $20 and it's held up pretty well over the years. https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1000004899384.html?spm=a2g0s.9042311.0.0.3a754c4dpKhVF1

 

 

Is yours black, if so how has the colour held up? Seems to be fairly common for the black to wear off the knock-offs quite quickly/easily.



Paul1977

4431 posts

Uber Geek


  #2614231 1-Dec-2020 17:08
Send private message

JPNZ:

 

Ive got the milanese and like it. The price for it and the link are way over the top though!

 

 

I can stomach the price of the Milanese (just), but the Link is crazy.

 

I'm just not sure the Milanese is my style, but I'll have to see if I can find somewhere to actually try one. Do you have a stainless steel or aluminium watch?

josephhinvest
1468 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2614234 1-Dec-2020 17:15
Send private message

Yep also got a third party black link bracelet. It looked really good for perhaps 18 months. It was about $100 from memory when the watch was brand new.

Otagolad
309 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2614430 2-Dec-2020 06:07
Send private message

Have a look on Amazon - there are lots of third party black steel bands for Usd$10 - $20 dollars. I have a couple and they look great. 

JPNZ
827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2614481 2-Dec-2020 07:31
Send private message

Paul1977:

 

I can stomach the price of the Milanese (just), but the Link is crazy.

 

I'm just not sure the Milanese is my style, but I'll have to see if I can find somewhere to actually try one. Do you have a stainless steel or aluminium watch?

 

 

I have black milanese loop on alloy space grey, looks good.

 

Ive also looked at 3rd party link options

 

 

 

 




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR



Paul1977

4431 posts

Uber Geek


  #2614514 2-Dec-2020 08:47
Send private message

JPNZ:

 

I have black milanese loop on alloy space grey, looks good.

 

Ive also looked at 3rd party link options

 

 

@JPNZ is your milanese one the black one (discontinued) or the new graphite one? Judging from the pictures the new graphite one looks noticeably lighter (below discontinued black next to new graphite).

 

 

 

Handsomedan
4658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2614546 2-Dec-2020 09:24
Send private message

Have a look at some of the more upmarket leather bands, such as those from Nomad (https://nomadgoods.com/collections/straps)or Clockwork Synergy (https://www.clockworksynergy.com/shop/product-category/tech-straps/straps-for-apple-watch/leather-bands-gentlemens-apple/)

 

 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Paul1977

4431 posts

Uber Geek


  #2614571 2-Dec-2020 09:54
Send private message

The below is tempting, if it's half decent I could get six of them for less than a single genuine one. And can get in black instead of graphite.

 

https://www.equipo.co.nz/products/replacement-milanese-straps-compatible-with-the-apple-watch-1?variant=29812719812696

 

EDIT: This one's more expensive, but the website looks a lot more professional (if that mean's anything) https://ozstraps.co.nz/products/black-milanese-loop-apple-watch-band

 

EDIT 2: I went ahead and order the one from OzStraps, so we'll see how it goes.

Paul1977

4431 posts

Uber Geek


  #2614616 2-Dec-2020 10:56
Send private message

Crap... didn't realise they had a Space Grey version. Trying to get them to change order now!

Handsomedan
4658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2614627 2-Dec-2020 11:08
Send private message

FWIW, I have the expensive Apple metal bands - both the SS link and the Milanese Loop (along with a dozen or more other bands in everything from Fluro-elastomer to Leather from various manufacturers) and I do think the Apple ones are top notch quality. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Paul1977

4431 posts

Uber Geek


  #2614645 2-Dec-2020 11:40
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

FWIW, I have the expensive Apple metal bands - both the SS link and the Milanese Loop (along with a dozen or more other bands in everything from Fluro-elastomer to Leather from various manufacturers) and I do think the Apple ones are top notch quality. 

 

 

No doubt they are top notch, but when an aluminium Series 6 watch can be purchased for as low as $699, it's crazy to charge $769 for the stainless steel Link bracelet. And while I would pay $179 for the genuine Milanese Loop, for that price I'd want a very good colour match. It's a obviously a perfect match for the Graphite SS Watch, but it just doesn't look quite right with the Space Grey.

 

SS Graphite watch:

 

 

 

 

 

Aluminium Space Grey Watch:

 

 

 

 

 

JPNZ
827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2614691 2-Dec-2020 12:48
Send private message

Paul1977:

 

@JPNZ is your milanese one the black one (discontinued) or the new graphite one? Judging from the pictures the new graphite one looks noticeably lighter (below discontinued black next to new graphite).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mine is Black, I only just noticed on the apple store that it was no longer available. I can take a pic of mine and post if you wish?




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

Paul1977

4431 posts

Uber Geek


  #2614746 2-Dec-2020 13:25
Send private message

JPNZ:

 

Mine is Black, I only just noticed on the apple store that it was no longer available. I can take a pic of mine and post if you wish?

 

 

No that's OK thanks. If I really liked it then it would be worse, because I wouldn't be able to get one!

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 