Apple iOS and devices1-day "Apple Refurbished" iphone wasn't quite all Apple. Take care
duckDecoy

Ultimate Geek


#280202 2-Dec-2020 12:53
I purchased an "Genuine Apple Refurbished" iPhone 6 from 1-day in Aug 2018, with a 1 year warranty.  It was basically dead on arrival so I sent it back and it (or another?) was returned working.  Kind of odd how an Apple refurbished phone wouldn't be working in the first place.

 

The battery has never been any good and lately its been needing 2-3 charges a day for my usage so I went to Ubertech to get another genuine battery and for them to take a look.  Much to my surprise the tech contacted me and said it contained a non-Apple battery and a non-Apple haptic <something>, and that they don't really deal with replacing non Apple parts (they do but at around twice the cost and he said it wouldn't be worth it).

 

I contacted the help at 1-day and they sent me form to make a warranty claim.  I wouldn't send the phone until they confirmed that they would actually do something, and after about a week of back and forth they confirmed at as it was out of warranty they wouldn't be fixing it.  I asked why I had non Apple parts in my phone and they just said "As it is refurbished device, the battery used in device are A1 quality and we are providing same warranty."

 

Im pretty brassed off that I got an iPhone with non-genuine parts in it.  I have had to take it to another non-Apple repairer for a non-Apple battery.   I don't know if they repaired it when I sent it back with non-Apple parts, or if their phones didn't contain all Apple parts to begin with.  Would Apple refurbish their phones with non-Apple parts??

 

So if you are thinking about buying one of these "genuine refurbished" phones from 1-day maybe take this into consideration.

Behodar
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2614704 2-Dec-2020 12:58
Apple would not refurbish with non-Apple parts. You clearly didn't get what was advertised.

esawers
Ultimate Geek


  #2614706 2-Dec-2020 13:00
I believe (correct me if I'm wrong) that 1-day get their phones from overseas either already refurbished or they do it themselves (not from Apple). 

 

We have also had the same scenario, ordered 2 Apple iphones for Christmas, one was DOA, and the other had to be replaced under 1-day's warranty within 6 months. 

 

I have read forums where the phones have arrived locked with someone elses details still in them. 

 

 

 

1-day are good to deal with in the first 12 months of warranty, but expect problems (and don't assume you will have a working phone for Christmas day)

 

 

richms
Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2614711 2-Dec-2020 13:04
Heard too many horrorstories like this to let anyone I know buy a phone or anything else "reconditioned" from them.

 

Seems they just get other places castoffs and sell as reconditioned for the samsungs with one a friend got having a wonky screen corner inside it somehow.




Nate001
Ultimate Geek


  #2614712 2-Dec-2020 13:06
I wouldn't go near them. Saw one listing the other day where it stated battery would be between 80-89% capacity, so basically useless. You'd almost have better luck going off trademe. 

JPNZ
Ultimate Geek


  #2614721 2-Dec-2020 13:08
Never ever buy an apple product from 1-day unless its new/parallel imported.

 

Been bitten on an iPad pro and swear everyone off them now




duckDecoy

Ultimate Geek


  #2614722 2-Dec-2020 13:10
esawers:

 

I believe (correct me if I'm wrong) that 1-day get their phones from overseas either already refurbished or they do it themselves (not from Apple). 

 

 

I am 100% convinced it said something like genuine apple refurbished, or words to those effect.  I wouldn't have bought it otherwise as that was what I was after. 

 

I had a look at their site today and they are selling refurbished phones but the graphic indicating it is refurbished tacked on top of the phone picture is definitely different to the graphic that was on the phone I purchased.  Unfortunately the invoice they sent me doesn't have the graphic on the picture of the iphone.

 

Or could the graphic have been misleading, for example "genuine apple refurbished" meaning genuine apple phone, but refurbished.    Does anyone else have a memory of what the refurbished graphic used to say?

tehgerbil
Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2614724 2-Dec-2020 13:11
They can't shirk the CGA. Just over a year is quite arguably inadequate for a phone warranty, and you have a clear cut case for approaching the disputes tribunal. 

Threaten 1-day with the tribunal.



duckDecoy

Ultimate Geek


  #2614726 2-Dec-2020 13:12
tehgerbil:

 

They can't shirk the CGA. Just over a year is quite arguably inadequate for a phone warranty, and you have a clear cut case for approaching the disputes tribunal. 

Threaten 1-day with the tribunal.

 

 

Aug 2018 would make it 2 years.

mattwnz
Uber Geek


  #2614777 2-Dec-2020 14:15
duckDecoy:

 

tehgerbil:

 

They can't shirk the CGA. Just over a year is quite arguably inadequate for a phone warranty, and you have a clear cut case for approaching the disputes tribunal. 

Threaten 1-day with the tribunal.

 

 

Aug 2018 would make it 2 years.

 

A second hand iphone 6 could be 6+ years old. I am guessing it didn't cost that much, as even in 2018 it would have been ancient. So two years isn't probably too bad. But your issue seems to be the way it was advertised. Have you got a screenshot of the original advert? Apple would have used genuine parts if they refurbished it.

duckDecoy

Ultimate Geek


  #2614783 2-Dec-2020 14:27
mattwnz:

 

A second hand iphone 6 could be 6+ years old. I am guessing it didn't cost that much, as even in 2018 it would have been ancient. So two years isn't probably too bad. But your issue seems to be the way it was advertised. Have you got a screenshot of the original advert? Apple would have used genuine parts if they refurbished it.

 

 

Unfortunately I don't.  I could ask, but as you allude to I wonder if I have got my reasonable use from it already so i'd be wasting everyones time.

 

It is possible it was an Apple refurbished phone and they repaired it with non Apple parts when I originally returned it, it didn't work when it was first delivered so I sent it straight back.  Although that does beg the question as to why would an Apple refurbished phone not be working.  I wonder if they should have been allowed to repair it with non Apple parts, given that it didn't work to begin with.  Effectively I never had a working Apple refurbished phone from the start.  

 

It seems I'm not the only one who's had Apple problems with 1-day.  Live and learn, and pass the experience on to others.

alasta
Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2614784 2-Dec-2020 14:31
I was going to say that this is a good demonstration of why you should always buy Apple products from an authorised reseller, but this appears to be a bit more complicated.

 

I just looked up the domain registration details for 1-day.co.nz and it appears to be registered to Torpedo7 Ltd, which I believe is a brand of The Warehouse Group. It's my understanding that The Warehouse Group is an authorised Apple reseller because Noel Leeming sell legitimate Apple products.

 

If it were me, I'd be contacting Apple and letting them know that The Warehouse Group is engaging in this dodgy practice.

Nate001
Ultimate Geek


  #2614787 2-Dec-2020 14:45
alasta:

 

I was going to say that this is a good demonstration of why you should always buy Apple products from an authorised reseller, but this appears to be a bit more complicated.

 

I just looked up the domain registration details for 1-day.co.nz and it appears to be registered to Torpedo7 Ltd, which I believe is a brand of The Warehouse Group. It's my understanding that The Warehouse Group is an authorised Apple reseller because Noel Leeming sell legitimate Apple products.

 

If it were me, I'd be contacting Apple and letting them know that The Warehouse Group is engaging in this dodgy practice.

 

 

Yes 1-day is part of The Warehouse Group, and so is Noel Leeming. I suspect apple sell a lot of product through Noel Leeming to care about 1-day's shenanigans. 

tehgerbil
Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2614797 2-Dec-2020 15:02
Haha, oh man. Not enough coffee today. 

I'd say approaching Apple is not a silly idea. 

 

Apple are so incredibly tight over their brand, if you didn't sell enough of a product (like a large amount) they refused to let NLG sell their product (even iPhones) through that specific store. 

 

Image is very important. 

jaymz
Uber Geek


  #2614828 2-Dec-2020 15:40
Hi have too also experienced a poor experience battery performance on a iPhone 6s i got last year.

 

Long story short, the phone got sent back 3 times to get the battery replaced, each time i could almost watch the battery health indication % drop day by day.

 

The last time it went back (also had the silence switch get stuck on) it was about a month outside warranty and they accepted the claim.  I asked about the warranty that 1-Day would have on the battery itself, as it was clearly a faulty batch of batteries.

 

Since the last time, the battery has been fine (although it is now my step-daughters phone) as i got sick of the back and forward and got a new phone.

 

 

 

A friend of mine has also experienced the same issue with an iPhone 6s.

 

PM Me if you want to see the file of notes i have on it.

Linux
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2614872 2-Dec-2020 16:38
Never never never never buy anything Apple or Refurbished from 1day!

