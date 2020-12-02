duckDecoy:

I purchased an "Genuine Apple Refurbished" iPhone 6 from 1-day in Aug 2018, with a 1 year warranty. It was basically dead on arrival so I sent it back and it (or another?) was returned working. Kind of odd how an Apple refurbished phone wouldn't be working in the first place.

The battery has never been any good and lately its been needing 2-3 charges a day for my usage so I went to Ubertech to get another genuine battery and for them to take a look. Much to my surprise the tech contacted me and said it contained a non-Apple battery and a non-Apple haptic <something>, and that they don't really deal with replacing non Apple parts (they do but at around twice the cost and he said it wouldn't be worth it).

I contacted the help at 1-day and they sent me form to make a warranty claim. I wouldn't send the phone until they confirmed that they would actually do something, and after about a week of back and forth they confirmed at as it was out of warranty they wouldn't be fixing it. I asked why I had non Apple parts in my phone and they just said "As it is refurbished device, the battery used in device are A1 quality and we are providing same warranty."

Im pretty brassed off that I got an iPhone with non-genuine parts in it. I have had to take it to another non-Apple repairer for a non-Apple battery. I don't know if they repaired it when I sent it back with non-Apple parts, or if their phones didn't contain all Apple parts to begin with. Would Apple refurbish their phones with non-Apple parts??

So if you are thinking about buying one of these "genuine refurbished" phones from 1-day maybe take this into consideration.