Built by Google security researcher I4n Beer, working from home during his enforced Covid-19 lockdown, a contactless remote exploit that allows full control of your iPhone. There isn't anything more dangerous to privacy.
Responsibly reported & resolved by Apple in May 2020, the full write-up is available here: https://googleprojectzero.blogspot.com/2020/12/an-ios-zero-click-radio-proximity.html
This isn't the first remote jailbreak exploit. I believe it's the first completely contactless exploit requiring zero user interaction though.
So, what did you do during lockdown?
Everybody: Stayed home
I4n Beer: Stayed home & built this