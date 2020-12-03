Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesOutstanding iOS exploit
1024kb

953 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#280228 3-Dec-2020 09:50
Send private message

Built by Google security researcher I4n Beer, working from home during his enforced Covid-19 lockdown, a contactless remote exploit that allows full control of your iPhone. There isn't anything more dangerous to privacy.

Responsibly reported & resolved by Apple in May 2020, the full write-up is available here: https://googleprojectzero.blogspot.com/2020/12/an-ios-zero-click-radio-proximity.html

This isn't the first remote jailbreak exploit. I believe it's the first completely contactless exploit requiring zero user interaction though.

So, what did you do during lockdown?

Everybody: Stayed home

I4n Beer: Stayed home & built this




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2615444 3-Dec-2020 10:23
Send private message

I hope he got a nice fat bounty from Apple for this – looks like it would be $500,000 or $1 million USD depending how they'd classify it.

1024kb

953 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2615513 3-Dec-2020 12:18
Send private message

Apple don't pay him for his discoveries, being a Google security researcher.

He tweeted Tim Cook in August, asking him to allow Ian Beer into the Apple Bounty program & he would donate the bounties paid to Amnesty International.

**how to embed tweets?**



See he listed 30 vulnerabilities that he's responsibly disclosed to Apple since 2016 with a total value of $US2.5 million - unpaid, every one of them.

This one, the mother of all exploits, has a payout of $US500k. He's trolling Tim Cook right now.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 