I've never used photography accessories with my phone, but now that I've got an iPhone 12 with a seriously good camera, I think it's time to give it a try.

Can anyone recommend the best photography lens accessories to look for (available in NZ)?

I'm hoping to find clip-on style lenses rather than ones that require a proprietary case to attach to.

Would love to hear other's experiences with how to best improve iPhone photography, especially for telephoto capabilities beyond the measly built-in optical zoom.

Thanks!