I'm looking at device management options for business mobiles.

Currently we have a mix of iPhone and Android, but will be moving all Android users to iPhone over next few months.

Essentially, we want to be able to effectively manage business data on phone, but allow user freedom otherwise.

So far, I'm aware the following two options: Apple Business Manager and Vodafone Secure Device Manager

Looking for feedback on either of these two options, or recommendations for any others.

Thanks in advance.