ghettomaster:



Tell him to take them back. Why put up with it?

I can't speak for anyone else but I tried getting them fixed. Sony NZ's repair agent (Infinet) didn't seem to understand the issue even after I spoke with them on the phone more than once. I sent them plenty of links to other people having the same issue, as well as a YouTube video that someone made which demonstrates (audibly) the exact issue.

They were returned to me about 3 weeks later with a generic "no fault found" repair note.

I even spoke with Sony Australia (they phoned me requesting more information) but the end result is I have been given back the same faulty headphones and the issue is still happening.

I've gone back to the retailer this time rather than direct to Sony, so will see what eventuates there. At this stage I just want them replaced or refunded so I can purchase new headphones from a brand that doesn't have quality issues (or stick with my Bose QC35s which have been flawless for 4+ years).

But I don't want to derail this thread which should be about the AirPods Max.