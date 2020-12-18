Morning,

I have ATV4K and dolby atmos setup, the last couple of shows I have watched on apple TV, namely Earth at night in color the main audio which usually comes through the centre speaker fades in and out between the centre and right channel. Its strange as you can obviously hear it move between the speakers.

Ive tried different speaker settings on my amp, but apart from using direct or listening to the tv's speaker nothing changes. Anyone else heard of this?

P.S movies and other shows are fine with atmos, plus all my library of itunes movies play atmos fine too