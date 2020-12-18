Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple TV - Atmos sound issue
JPNZ

848 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280499 18-Dec-2020 11:34
Morning,

 

 

 

I have ATV4K and dolby atmos setup, the last couple of shows I have watched on apple TV, namely Earth at night in color the main audio which usually comes through the centre speaker fades in and out between the centre and right channel. Its strange as you can obviously hear it move between the speakers.

 

Ive tried different speaker settings on my amp, but apart from using direct or listening to the tv's speaker nothing changes. Anyone else heard of this?

 

 

 

P.S movies and other shows are fine with atmos, plus all my library of itunes movies play atmos fine too




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

Changeover
33 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2626798 26-Dec-2020 10:46
I have had the same problem. When streaming 4K Dolby Vision and Atmos for extended periods the centre channel sound starts to bounce to the left front or the left surround. My Apple TV seemed to get very warm and because the problem only happened after extended viewing I suspected heat was the problem. I moved the box to a more open location and also attached 3 stick on feet to give the cooling fan some free air. Result, problem solved. I can now stream Atmos continuously for half the day and the fault doesn’t return. I think Apple overstate the cooling ability of the little fan.

