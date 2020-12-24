Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Lifetime Android user moves to iPhone, my thoughts post move
dafman

3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


#280577 24-Dec-2020 17:58
I purchased my first Android phone in 2010, a LG P500, and have been an enthusiastic Android user for the last 10 years. I did have an iPhone for a month in 2014, and lasted less than a week with one in 2016, but have recently made the decision to move for good to iOS. So a couple of weeks ago I traded my Galaxy S10e for an iPhone 12.

 

My thoughts so far.

 

I love it. I didn't like iOS in the past but two changes in recent years have made all the difference: Face ID and widgets.

 

I absolutely love Face ID, it just works. All the time. And the ability for me to now access password managers, banking apps etc just by looking at the phone is great.

 

And Apple's introduction of widgets, although less flexible than Android, just works well. As does the iOS, it just seems to be more mature and robust than Android. It's difficult to put on finger on exactly what is better, it just is.

 

And Apple messages outperforms any other messaging app I have used (recently Signal). It is just so intuitive and reliable. As is my experience with Safari to date, it is a great user experience.

 

I was worried about losing Android Auto, but I didn't need worry. Carplay is a better overall experience. And Apple maps works just fine - sure it's not quite as detailed as Google Maps, but works just fine for navigating NZ roads. And I have the option of using Google maps if need be on occasions.

 

What I miss.

 

Small things, like when I set the alarm, I miss notification on hours/minutes until alarm sounds. Or progress information on a download status. Or the granuality Android provides on connected device settings for Bluetooth devices. Or a detailed file manager. But these are small things that I will adjust to. Overall, the experience, although simpler, is just better. And maybe it is better because it is not so granular?

 

Less Google.

 

One of the reasons I moved to iPhone is my growing dissatisfaction with Google's ever pervasive attempts to harvest more of my personal information. So these are the Google services that I can now happily move away from:

 

- Apple maps is a good substitute for Google maps (no more Google monitoring my location 24 hours a day).

 

- Apple Photos replaces Google Photos in the short term - longer term I will move to Synology Photos and manage these on my NAS.

 

- Carplay replaces Android Auto.

 

- Apple notes replaces Google keep.

 

- iCloud mail replaces Gmail.

 

- Safari replaces Chrome.

 

 

 1 | 2
Handle9
7639 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626515 24-Dec-2020 18:20
Brace yourself for the usual suspects racing to tell you that you don't actually like iOS, you've been brainwashed etc etc.

In all seriousness Android and iOS are pretty interchangable these days for most people. I don't think anyone can really complain too much about the experience on either platform outside of edge cases.

I do agree that ios is a fair bit more polished, apple only has a dozen devices to support and they all have the same architecture. The vertical integration does make a real difference. You lose some flexibility but you do get a really nice experience in return.

Enjoy your new phone, my wife has just done the same thing and is enjoying it.

Ge0rge
1439 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2626522 24-Dec-2020 18:51
- Apple maps is a good substitute for Google maps (no more Google monitoring my location 24 hours a day).

Interesting that you find that Apple maps works ok for you - my wife has recently been forced to switch to Apple for work, a phone that she has to carry 24/7 - so she has switched from Android which she has been using for many years. She finds that Apple Maps often won't find the same locations that Google maps will find on my Samsung.

Everything else works fine for her, but often she will grab my phone to search for places - it's been three months now, so this isn't just a teething issue.

Handle9
7639 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626523 24-Dec-2020 19:09
Ge0rge: - Apple maps is a good substitute for Google maps (no more Google monitoring my location 24 hours a day).

Interesting that you find that Apple maps works ok for you - my wife has recently been forced to switch to Apple for work, a phone that she has to carry 24/7 - so she has switched from Android which she has been using for many years. She finds that Apple Maps often won't find the same locations that Google maps will find on my Samsung.

Everything else works fine for her, but often she will grab my phone to search for places - it's been three months now, so this isn't just a teething issue.


Why doesn't she just install Google maps?



Ge0rge
1439 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2626525 24-Dec-2020 19:14
Handle9:
Ge0rge: - Apple maps is a good substitute for Google maps (no more Google monitoring my location 24 hours a day).

Interesting that you find that Apple maps works ok for you - my wife has recently been forced to switch to Apple for work, a phone that she has to carry 24/7 - so she has switched from Android which she has been using for many years. She finds that Apple Maps often won't find the same locations that Google maps will find on my Samsung.

Everything else works fine for her, but often she will grab my phone to search for places - it's been three months now, so this isn't just a teething issue.


Why doesn't she just install Google maps?


Phone is locked, no installation of any apps.

gehenna
7355 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626553 24-Dec-2020 20:50
Get it pushed from the MDM.

Yabanize
2337 posts

Uber Geek


  #2626556 24-Dec-2020 21:13
What bluetooth settings do you miss? Have you tried pressing the i button next to a bluetooth device? Can show a few more options particularly on Apple headphones

MadEngineer
3030 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2626559 24-Dec-2020 21:29
Never seen anyone use Apple maps.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



davidcole
5527 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2626601 24-Dec-2020 23:49
No really a fan of the widgets as well. They’re very limited. And had issues with a couple of them until I restarted the phone (not updating or not displaying at all). I could take or leave them.




SheriffNZ
580 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2626616 25-Dec-2020 06:27
MadEngineer: Never seen anyone use Apple maps.


I use it constantly, for mainly the same reasons as the op, but I agree it’s not perfect at finding locations. For those cases, I switch over to google.

I do enjoy a game I play with apple maps where I turn off the suggested route to follow a route which I think will get me there quick and watch the eta drop. If it knew that time was faster, why wasn’t that the suggested route from the beginning?

Oh, and merry Christmas everyone.

Edit: Christmas greetings

Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2626642 25-Dec-2020 09:26
I’m all-in on Apple but I do find there are a lot of missing places on Apple Maps. I usually report/add them and then get a notification a couple of days later saying they’ve been approved and added to the map – go me!

lxsw20
2914 posts

Uber Geek


  #2626663 25-Dec-2020 10:50
Ge0rge:

Phone is locked, no installation of any apps.

 

 

 

Should be able to use it in safari if location services isnt locked down

SheriffNZ
580 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2626664 25-Dec-2020 10:54
Benjip: I’m all-in on Apple but I do find there are a lot of missing places on Apple Maps. I usually report/add them and then get a notification a couple of days later saying they’ve been approved and added to the map – go me!


Yeah, I’ve done that once. Was impressed with the turnaround.

alasta
5696 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2626667 25-Dec-2020 11:09
I was annoyed to discover that the Wellington after hours vet isn't on Apple Maps. It could have bad consequences in a serious emergency.

Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2626670 25-Dec-2020 11:14
alasta:

I was annoyed to discover that the Wellington after hours vet isn't on Apple Maps. It could have bad consequences in a serious emergency.



You should add it – find its location on the map and “report missing place”. Add some basic info. It’ll then get checked by the Apple Maps team and added within a day or two.

logo
568 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2626672 25-Dec-2020 11:20
I think both Android and iOS are mature and similar enough to offer a very similar experience.

 

 

 

People complain about locked into apple ecosystem but it's the same thing with google (disclosure: android user here) - unless you have a recent huawei ;-) 

 

 

 

The one thing that I find missing on the iphone is the lack of a back button. It really bugs me. 

 1 | 2
