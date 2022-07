I’m after an app for the iPad where I can quickly sketch the dimensions of a room, and then add premeasured shelves/furniture to it in order to see how much room they take up. Is there such a thing? Or am I best just sticking to pen and paper?

if it helps I’m sizing up a portion of the garage in order to display some things, and don’t really want move things around manually in order to see how much more room I will need.

thanks