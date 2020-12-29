patrickstarr:

I think you'll be shocked at how much it'll cost to upgrade the internal storage as Apple's Solid State Drives (SSDs) aren't just the standard ones which you'll find in other machines, and that's the only thing which can be upgraded. RAM is soldered on to the motherboard.

In my opinion, the best way to add storage to that machine is to do it externally, either via a simple external USB SSD (Or HDD if speed isn't crucial), or via network shared storage (even a Raspberry Pi with USB SSD/HDD is more than capable of achieving this. There are plenty of easily configured systems for this such as Open Media Vault.

A big plus for networked storage solutions, is that backups are seamless and occur in the background with zero interruption to your work. I hope you're already making regular backups, if not, start now!