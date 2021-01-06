Just been looking at the Homepod Mini. I was seriously looking at getting an Echo Studio or a Sonos One and was going back and forth as the Sonos doesn't seem to support ALL Alexa features. It sounds like they've crippled it a little to encourage use of Sonos services and that made me a little nervous. The Studio is a little expensive so was looking at the Echo 4 Enhance Audio that sounded pretty good except I saw a lot of reports of the Mic being a bit weak and Alexa often wouldn't hear you.

THEN I remembered the Homepod Mini. By all accounts its got amazing sound for what it is (https://www.whathifi.com/au/reviews/apple-homepod-mini)- For me its a dining room thing so it'll be nice to have good quality but I'm no audiophile and it sounds like this will exceed my expectations for audio. The other use is for my wife while cooking - I was thinking with an Alexa she can request radio stations which works pretty well and means I get rid of the old tired Philips mini stereo and she can do timers "Alexa, start a 5 minute rice timer" - I've now found that although Siri on iphone doesn't support multiple named timers Siri on Homepod does so it'll do that. I've got an Echo Dot connected via a cable to my Amp in the lounge for Music using Apple music but the Alexa interface to Apple Music is a little clunky and I have to request some artists with odd names like "alexa - play Lah-de-six for Ladi6" so having real Siri to play apple Music will be a big bonus. Homepod has Tunein radio support so I'll check it has the stations she'd want.

So really its all come round to availability - NZ Post don't do a youshop for Australia so I might wait as Dick Smith / Kogan have them coming soon so I'll see what premium they charge - Has anyone heard anything on the rumour mill of Apple actually launching Homepod in NZ ?? Not really sure why we're still waiting, I think most people who want a Homepod want it for Music more than anything else so the lack of regionalised services I don't think is a biggie??

Has anyone got one in NZ and how do you find it?