livealittle

Hi

So my daughters MacBook 13in is doing a weird "not charging" again.

It did this some time ago but seemed to come right, but alas has started doing it again. Battery state of health is within the norms for its age and amount of use.

we live in Christchurch and so wondered if anyone knew of a good business here that could at least look at it and make some recommendations.

I have been talking to a company in Auckland but am hesitate to send it up although she doesn't have original packaging for it.

Thanks