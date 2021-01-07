Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesrecommendations of apple MacBook repairs in Christchurch
livealittle

66 posts

Master Geek


#280732 7-Jan-2021 09:34
Send private message

Hi

 

 

 

So my daughters MacBook 13in is doing a weird "not charging" again.

 

It did this some time ago but seemed to come right, but alas has started doing it again.  Battery state of health is within the norms for its age and amount of use.

 

we live in Christchurch and so wondered if anyone knew of a good business here that could at least look at it and make some recommendations.

 

I have been talking to a company in Auckland but am hesitate to send it up although she doesn't have original packaging for it.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

Create new topic
turtleattacks
460 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2631549 7-Jan-2021 10:27
Send private message

Have you tried a nvram and smc reset? 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
gehenna
7360 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631550 7-Jan-2021 10:34
Send private message

Service Plus.  

 

Contact - Service Plus 

livealittle

66 posts

Master Geek


  #2631552 7-Jan-2021 10:36
Send private message

I did that last time approx 7 mths ago, do you think its worth doing that again.

 

It's weird that this morning she said it wouldn't charge so i have it sitting on the bench plugged in with the same cable in the same port and it seems to be working.



turtleattacks
460 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2631601 7-Jan-2021 10:38
Send private message

Which Macbook is it? Is it USB-C charging? 

 

Also have you tried a different charger? 

 

 

 

 

Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2631680 7-Jan-2021 11:54
Send private message

One thing to note is that with recent macOS updates, sometimes the battery won't charge right away when you plug it in (part of the Battery Health feature).

 

I don't know if that applies to older MacBooks with non-USB-C charging though.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 