Hi, I'm making the switch to the Apple ecosystem, so setting up a thread for advice. Anyone else with Apple questions, feel free to jump in and ask.

I'll no doubt add more questions over time where I can't find answers on the web, but here's my starters:

1. Apple TV for New Zealand users. I'm not interested in the new Apple TV+ channel, so is there any other practical reason in getting Apple TV if I already have a Chromecast?

2. Is Safari on iPad a fully purposed browser no different to a PC browser, or does it have limitations similar to Android browsers?

3. I need more lightning cables, but Apple's prices are exorbitant. What is a reasonably priced reliable brand available in NZ that would be compatible with Carplay etc?

Thanks in advance