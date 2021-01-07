Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesNew to Apple ecosystem, some questions
dafman

3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


#280738 7-Jan-2021 13:34
Send private message

Hi, I'm making the switch to the Apple ecosystem, so setting up a thread for advice. Anyone else with Apple questions, feel free to jump in and ask.

 

I'll no doubt add more questions over time where I can't find answers on the web, but here's my starters:

 

1. Apple TV for New Zealand users. I'm not interested in the new Apple TV+ channel, so is there any other practical reason in getting Apple TV if I already have a Chromecast?

 

2. Is Safari on iPad a fully purposed browser no different to a PC browser, or does it have limitations similar to Android browsers?

 

3. I need more lightning cables, but Apple's prices are exorbitant.  What is a reasonably priced reliable brand available in NZ that would be compatible with Carplay etc?

 

Thanks in advance

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
RunningMan
7062 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631753 7-Jan-2021 13:56
Send private message

$10 https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABMOX00014/Momax-1M-Lightning-to-USB-A-ChargeSync-Cable---Bla basically anything that says MFI (made for iphone) is certified.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
peteflynn
49 posts

Geek


  #2631886 7-Jan-2021 16:37
Send private message

as for the ATV question, I can confidently say if you ave a library of your own media content, that Plex is just amazing on apple tv.

antoniosk
2250 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631905 7-Jan-2021 16:52
Send private message

dafman:

 

Hi, I'm making the switch to the Apple ecosystem, so setting up a thread for advice. Anyone else with Apple questions, feel free to jump in and ask.

 

I'll no doubt add more questions over time where I can't find answers on the web, but here's my starters:

 

1. Apple TV for New Zealand users. I'm not interested in the new Apple TV+ channel, so is there any other practical reason in getting Apple TV if I already have a Chromecast?

 

2. Is Safari on iPad a fully purposed browser no different to a PC browser, or does it have limitations similar to Android browsers?

 

3. I need more lightning cables, but Apple's prices are exorbitant.  What is a reasonably priced reliable brand available in NZ that would be compatible with Carplay etc?

 

Thanks in advance

 

 

If you just want to cast streams, chromecast is ok. I personally dont like it but it does work.

 

As for cables, Ive been an apple user for a long time and support an apple household. Personally I have NO time for the many knockoff cables out there, and there are very few third party brands I will accept. In my experience cheap cables screw the batteries HARD.

 

I have cables from Anker, and eBenks, but as another person responded, look for MFI certified cables FOR YOUR PHONE MODEL. Amazon has a good supply and are not too silly in pricing, but accept you will be getting a few of these. It's expensive to go Apple, would you really risk your kit for $5 cables?




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

Click to see full size



Handsomedan
4788 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2631960 7-Jan-2021 18:01
Send private message

Safari on iPad is a little stripped down, but you can call upon a full webpage easily, by clicking on the Aa in the search bar. 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Brunzy
1332 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2631963 7-Jan-2021 18:19
Send private message

ATV free’s up your casting device, also you can download apps, very handy if you have a dns service.
BBC , SBS etc are among my favourites. Mirror your phone for photo’s , videos to the big screen.

ANglEAUT
1699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2631995 7-Jan-2021 19:25
Send private message

dafman: 2. Is Safari on iPad a fully purposed browser no different to a PC browser, or does it have limitations similar to Android browsers?

 

Handsomedan: Safari on iPad is a little stripped down, but you can call upon a full webpage easily, by clicking on the Aa in the search bar. 

 

 

All browsers will be "optimised for mobile". Nice thing is that you can install Firefox, Google Chrome & other browsers besides Safari. Big bonus, with the latest OS updates, you can even set these alternative browsers as your default. All browsers have the option to request the "desktop" version of the site. AFAIK, none of them support extensions like the desktop versions do.

 

 

dafman: 1. Apple TV for New Zealand users. I'm not interested in the new Apple TV+ channel, so is there any other practical reason in getting Apple TV if I already have a Chromecast?

 

 

Here's what I found with the Chromecast vs. Apple TV

 

     

  1.  👎 Wife will forget to"stop casting"
  2. 👎 With casting, your focus shifts between the phone & the TV. With Apple TV & the remote, it's a similar experience to the traditional TV. You are constantly looking at the same screen.

     

       

    1. For people that require glasses for reading, this stops the constant on / off of glasses
    2. Everything is big enough to read on the TV, no squinting at the little screen.

     

  3. 👍 Inserting videos into the cast queue is a pleasure with the Chromecast. Don't know how you can replicate that with an Apple TV
  4. 👎 Sometimes, iOS apps don't find the Chromecast device on the network for remote play. Force kill the app & try again or leave the app running for a while.

     

       

    1. Either way, you will want to grant these apps access to the local network and Bluetooth.

     

  5. I browse with many tabs in my browser.

     

       

    1. 👍 Casting one tab is a breeze. Having to stop casting, swap tabs, start a new cast is a pain
    2. 👍 Having the ability to only cast a tab instead of screen mirror your device is a nice privacy "feature"
    3. 👎 I have not figured out how to screen mirror / air play only one tab / app

     

  6. 👍 With both types of devices, it's easy enough to invite "visitors" to stream their content
  7. Apple TV remote tricks

     

       

    1. 👍 Press & hold the TV button to

       

         

      1. Shutdown TV & put Apple TV to sleep at the same time
      2. See current time
      3. See current logged in user

       

    2. Swiping one the one type of remote sometimes can be finicky. Or you can try try 3rd party remotes
    3. Somehow, you can do the multi task option to show all running apps. I don't always get this right, so can't exactly explain how to do this

     

  8. 👍 Apple TV can remember different email address for different apps
  9. 👎 Typing your password into the Apple TV screen for the whole family to see is not nice

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

RunningMan
7062 posts

Uber Geek


  #2632001 7-Jan-2021 19:34
Send private message

Use the Appe TV remote on the iPhone/iPad - much better than the actual remote as it has a keyboard.



dfnt
1390 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2632008 7-Jan-2021 19:55
Send private message

ANglEAUT:

 

 9. 👎 Typing your password into the Apple TV screen for the whole family to see is not nice

 

 

If you have an iPad or iPhone and use a password manager you can autofill passwords through your phone or iPad

 

Otherwise, you can type the password using your phone or iPad rather than using the remote to enter individual letters

 

https://support.apple.com/en-nz/HT200107#nearby

 

 

tdgeek
26372 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2632024 7-Jan-2021 20:29
Send private message

dafman:

 

1. Apple TV for New Zealand users. I'm not interested in the new Apple TV+ channel, so is there any other practical reason in getting Apple TV if I already have a Chromecast?

 

 

I have both. I bought a CCu just to play with as my telco Spark started Spork Sport. CCu worked fine, a bit clunky but fine. Then it failed, and call to the overseas helpdesk was worse than worthless. perhaps know that to factory reset it you need to remove all other local Apple devices to get a correct reset. Went back to ATV Airplay, always fine. ATV4 that I have has all my SVOD apps. Sky does the Sky stuff, ATV does everything else. If a new thing comes out, Apple get it first as its standard and few devices. No need to mess with TV;'s older than 2017 etc etc

 

Its a cliche but it just works 

BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2632025 7-Jan-2021 20:29
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

Safari on iPad is a little stripped down, but you can call upon a full webpage easily, by clicking on the Aa in the search bar. 

 

 

 

 

in what way is it stripped down? On my iPad Aa calls up the mobile site.

tdgeek
26372 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2632026 7-Jan-2021 20:35
Send private message

ANglEAUT:

 

 

 

     

  1.  

       

    1. Swiping one the one type of remote sometimes can be finicky. Or you can try try 3rd party remotes

     

 

 

 

 

The Apple app called   Remote is very good. I find the Apple remote fine but the app on the iPhone is better and the bane of searching by using a A to Z keyboard onscreen is a right pane, on the iOS app, just type it

JPNZ
889 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2632213 8-Jan-2021 08:27
Send private message

peteflynn:

 

as for the ATV question, I can confidently say if you ave a library of your own media content, that Plex is just amazing on apple tv.

 

 

One vote for Infuse Pro on Apple TV, absolutely brilliant at handling my media library. 




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

Handsomedan
4788 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2632221 8-Jan-2021 08:56
Send private message

BlinkyBill:

 

Handsomedan:

 

Safari on iPad is a little stripped down, but you can call upon a full webpage easily, by clicking on the Aa in the search bar. 

 

 

 

 

in what way is it stripped down? On my iPad Aa calls up the mobile site.

 

I invariably get the mobile sites (optimised for tablet usage) and have to call the full desktop site, as opposed to the other way around. Possbly something in my settings that I haven't addressed...or user error. 

 

But that's my experience. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2632229 8-Jan-2021 09:04
Send private message

There is a setting under “settings for websites” where you specify whether to load mobile or desktop versions of websites. I set mine to ‘desktop’. 

dafman

3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2632517 8-Jan-2021 16:39
Send private message

What are my options for viewing iTunes movie rentals on my TV. I checked my 2019 Panasonic OLED for an Apple app, but nothing - looking online, looks like Apple TV app comes with Samsung, but not Panasonic - correct?

 

It also looks like Chromecast is also out.

 

Is my only option Apple TV?

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 