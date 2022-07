My sister has a 2019 Macbook Pro 16 and an old QNIX QX2700 1440p Monitor she wants to connect together. The monitor takes Dual Link DVI-D Only.

I can find some adapters, but they mostly state 1080p only and information about support is pretty much non-existent, I have doubts if any of them would work.

Does anyone have experience with Mac's and these monitors who can confirm or deny the existence of an adapter with a better than reasonable chance of working?