Looking into an Apple Watch 6.

One of the uses I'm looking at it for is as a cellular mobile device which can be tracked, make calls, send texts when it's paired iPhone is not in close proximity (i.e. doing a walk, while leaving the iPhone at home).

Q: So, wondering if the paired iPhone and Watch have to be on the same service provider?

Just that we use Skinny, and from what I've read Skinny doesn't support eSIMs at the moment.

TIA.