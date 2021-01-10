Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesIPhone is 14 years old...
antoniosk

#280784 10-Jan-2021 21:29
Something lighter to read then the current news cycle of doom and gloom

 

https://nyti.ms/19ko5bN

 


The iPhone was announced this day in the us, 14 years ago (it wouldn’t be available till the middle of the year), but I like this story as it’s as much a story of creating technology, the seventh circle of hell known as the live tech demo, and building the unbelievable. 

 

when I worked in mobile, esp in the period 2001-05, the idea of Apple doing a Phone seemed fanciful and no one took it that seriously... but for those of us in the device game we knew something was coming, it was just a case of what form and spec.... 




wlgspotter
  #2633284 10-Jan-2021 21:52
I can still remember the news surrounding the time when Steve Jobs announced the very first iPhone...

 

We were on holiday in Shanghai, China, at the time and the news even made the Chinese websites, at a time when Apple was seemingly trying to break into the Chinese market.  Everyone appears excited about something new that is coming.  I had my very first iPhone when the so-called international version, I’ve iPhone 3G, came out in 2008, and yep it certainly was a game changer for me...

