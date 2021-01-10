Something lighter to read then the current news cycle of doom and gloom
The iPhone was announced this day in the us, 14 years ago (it wouldn’t be available till the middle of the year), but I like this story as it’s as much a story of creating technology, the seventh circle of hell known as the live tech demo, and building the unbelievable.
when I worked in mobile, esp in the period 2001-05, the idea of Apple doing a Phone seemed fanciful and no one took it that seriously... but for those of us in the device game we knew something was coming, it was just a case of what form and spec....