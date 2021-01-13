To clarify - I am aware there is no official of way of doing it. Is there another way though?
i didn't think you could ...
1024kb: Really? What about the Google Drive backup option that Google so nicely gave to all WA users a while back?
Given for free, it doesn't even count against your Google 15GB storage. All they ask is that you give them access to your backed up data - calls & messages are E2E private but backup data is plain-text human readable.
*As expected, the data mining permission was hidden deep in the TOS.
I'm pretty sure you can back up from Android & restore to iPhone & vice-versa. You just need to keep the same SIM card when signing in.
The option is under Settings / Chats / Chat backup
You can't restore Google Drive backup onto WhatsApp on iPhone. If I could, this wouldn't be an issue.
No, you can only restore iCloud backup.
The only workaround that I'm aware of is to create a local backup and then somehow "restore" it as local backup on iPhone. Problem is, all the solutions I've seen online look dodgy as hell - mostly scams that charge $20-$40 for a piece of junk software.
To answer my own question. :)
The instructions are a mess and pretty hard to follow, but it does actually work once you figure out the correct process through trial and error. No guarantees about data security or anything like that, so wouldn't use if there was any sensitive data in the chats.
You can also try Backuptrans WhatsApp transfer.
Is this software still available? I can't find a download link anywhere.
