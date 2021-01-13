Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Kookoo

564 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280836 13-Jan-2021 22:27
So, at the risk of inviting loads of spam and a heap of ridicule - does anyone know of a way to migrate chats from Android device to iPhone?

 

To clarify - I am aware there is no official of way of doing it. Is there another way though?




Hello, Ground!

1024kb
973 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2635086 13-Jan-2021 22:59
Really? What about the Google Drive backup option that Google so nicely gave to all WA users a while back?
Given for free, it doesn't even count against your Google 15GB storage. All they ask is that you give them access to your backed up data - calls & messages are E2E private but backup data is plain-text human readable.

*As expected, the data mining permission was hidden deep in the TOS.

I'm pretty sure you can back up from Android & restore to iPhone & vice-versa. You just need to keep the same SIM card when signing in.

The option is under Settings / Chats / Chat backup




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Batman
Mad Scientist
27975 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2635087 13-Jan-2021 23:01
i didn't think you could ... 




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Kookoo

564 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2635092 13-Jan-2021 23:31
1024kb: Really? What about the Google Drive backup option that Google so nicely gave to all WA users a while back?
Given for free, it doesn't even count against your Google 15GB storage. All they ask is that you give them access to your backed up data - calls & messages are E2E private but backup data is plain-text human readable.

*As expected, the data mining permission was hidden deep in the TOS.

I'm pretty sure you can back up from Android & restore to iPhone & vice-versa. You just need to keep the same SIM card when signing in.

The option is under Settings / Chats / Chat backup

 

 

You can't restore Google Drive backup onto WhatsApp on iPhone. If I could, this wouldn't be an issue.

 

No, you can only restore iCloud backup.

 

The only workaround that I'm aware of is to create a local backup and then somehow "restore" it as local backup on iPhone. Problem is, all the solutions I've seen online look dodgy as hell - mostly scams that charge $20-$40 for a piece of junk software.




Hello, Ground!



Kookoo

564 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2635254 14-Jan-2021 10:37
To answer my own question. :)

 

https://www.mobitrix.com/

 

The instructions are a mess and pretty hard to follow, but it does actually work once you figure out the correct process through trial and error. No guarantees about data security or anything like that, so wouldn't use if there was any sensitive data in the chats.




Hello, Ground!

ANglEAUT
1699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2635309 14-Jan-2021 11:07
You can also try Backuptrans WhatsApp transfer.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

ANglEAUT
1699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2644681 31-Jan-2021 11:52
Kookoo:

 

To answer my own question. :)

 

https://www.mobitrix.com/

 

Is this software still available? I can't find a download link anywhere.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

