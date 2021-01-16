I use my Gen 1 AirPods almost everyday for about 1-2 hours. However, after owning them for about 1 year and 9 months, the battery has gone from 5 hours per charge, to about 1-1.5 hours.

Does this seem like regular wear and tear, or a defect that is covered under CGA?

Out of warranty repair pricing is almost the same as just purchasing a brand new pair.

I'm happy with the AirPods, but dropping $279 every two years is a bit of a stretch for me. It makes it seem like these are too easily disposable. Although that might just be due to my current financial situation.

I'm aware that Apple brought AppleCare to AirPods not too long ago - so perhaps going forward would be to purchase a new pair with AppleCare and get them replaced just before coverage is over to maximise longevity?

If anybody's gone through the repair/warranty process, I'd be happy to hear some stories/advice.

Thanks.