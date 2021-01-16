Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesAirPods coverage under CGA
WolfChop

141 posts

Master Geek


#280863 16-Jan-2021 01:24
Send private message

I use my Gen 1 AirPods almost everyday for about 1-2 hours. However, after owning them for about 1 year and 9 months, the battery has gone from 5 hours per charge, to about 1-1.5 hours.

 

Does this seem like regular wear and tear, or a defect that is covered under CGA?

 

Out of warranty repair pricing is almost the same as just purchasing a brand new pair.

 

I'm happy with the AirPods, but dropping $279 every two years is a bit of a stretch for me. It makes it seem like these are too easily disposable. Although that might just be due to my current financial situation.

 

I'm aware that Apple brought AppleCare to AirPods not too long ago - so perhaps going forward would be to purchase a new pair with AppleCare and get them replaced just before coverage is over to maximise longevity?

 

If anybody's gone through the repair/warranty process, I'd be happy to hear some stories/advice.

 

Thanks.

Create new topic
rugrat
2737 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2636325 16-Jan-2021 02:29
Send private message

I won’t be buying another pair. One of them is losing charge 3 times faster then the other one.

 

They seem pretty disposable to me. It’s only because I can charge in charging case to get longer life not following up.

 

Happy with sound and ease of use, but the batteries seem flaky on them.

 

I have no idea if worth trying CGA, as when not using can put in charging case and it can charge them up a few times before needs a charge itself.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2636328 16-Jan-2021 06:45
Send private message

The simple reality is for many headphones with a similar design and battery size around 18 - 24 months seems to be about the norm before significant battery degradation occurs. The Airpods certainly aren't magical in that respect.

 

 

antoniosk
2253 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2636330 16-Jan-2021 06:56
Send private message

Normal cga claim, 21 months for 66% reduction in battery life is not reasonable.




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

Click to see full size



GSManiac
416 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2636333 16-Jan-2021 07:13
Send private message

I have the standard AirPods and the Pro version. Last charged the standard ones a few months ago. Was surprised when I tried them last night that the case was still at 70%. The actual AirPods themselves barely hold a charge these days but was pleasantly surprised by the case. 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2636335 16-Jan-2021 07:29
Send private message

antoniosk:

 

Normal cga claim, 21 months for 66% reduction in battery life is not reasonable.

 

 

Considering the size of the lithium batteries in these sized earphones, it's fully reasonable. Small sized lithium ion batteries are not ideal in many ways, hence some manufacturers opting for other techologies to over come these limits such as silver zinc - but then Bose learned the hard way about silver zinc with their sleep buds.

 

The big question is whether the end customer understands that the battery life in these type products may be a lot less than other electronics.

 

 

larknz
446 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2636338 16-Jan-2021 08:07
Send private message

sbiddle:

antoniosk:


Normal cga claim, 21 months for 66% reduction in battery life is not reasonable.



Considering the size of the lithium batteries in these sized earphones, it's fully reasonable. Small sized lithium ion batteries are not ideal in many ways, hence some manufacturers opting for other techologies to over come these limits such as silver zinc - but then Bose learned the hard way about silver zinc with their sleep buds.


The big question is whether the end customer understands that the battery life in these type products may be a lot less than other electronics.


 


If the battery life is going to be significantly different to what the general public would expect then the manufacturer needs to make it clear at the time of sale. If they don't make this clear then surely a cga claim is reasonable.

antoniosk
2253 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2636351 16-Jan-2021 08:36
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

antoniosk:

 

Normal cga claim, 21 months for 66% reduction in battery life is not reasonable.

 

 

Considering the size of the lithium batteries in these sized earphones, it's fully reasonable. Small sized lithium ion batteries are not ideal in many ways, hence some manufacturers opting for other techologies to over come these limits such as silver zinc - but then Bose learned the hard way about silver zinc with their sleep buds.

 

The big question is whether the end customer understands that the battery life in these type products may be a lot less than other electronics.

 

 

You're looking at it from a technology view; yes, the physics of the devices and the function of chemistry means there is a real finite limit to the lifespan of these things. But to the typical consumer, 21 months lifespan for any gadget that is looked after is not reasonable - for a $250 purchase, stating that it becomes near on unusable after less than 2 years is not acceptable for any gadget.But I do accept Apple and others can pushback if the device has been clearly mistreated or made unreasonably wet.

 

Case in point, and the reason why I said CGA: one of my kids had a 22-mth old airpods mk1, and they simply stopped holding their charge/working for longer than 15 mins. I filed a job with Service+ in wellington, claiming that it was not reasonable for a less than 2 yr purchase to decline so markedly.

 

They duly took the whole thing in - airpods and charging case - and assessed them. The charging case battery has declined to 90%, but the airpod batteries had clearly failed. They are used everyday as you would reasonably expect, and I recall the chappie saying all they could do was give us new buds, which should keep her going for another 2 years or so. I wouldnt expect airpods to go the distance of 4-5yrs though, because they are a device that is carried in bags, can be easily dropped, is very high touch and handling.

 

I dont like that they cant be recycled without significant effort though, and the whole non repairable aspect is really poor form from all these things - recycle or renew should be built into everything we produce now as standard - with operations in each country to manage the waste handling process




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

Click to see full size

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 