Lizard1977:

So this is getting disturbing...

I purchased a data pack when I ran out on Monday, as as I mentioned on Tuesday I set up an automation to turn off mobile data whenever Do not Disturb is turned on, which is from 11pm to 6am. I've been getting notifications each day to confirm that the automation is running, with last nights notification coming through at 11.16pm and then it notified me at 5am this morning that it had switched off. It's puzzling why it isn't happening precisely at 11pm and 6am, but I figured it was no biggie as it was still covering the vampire hours.

Then today I get a notification that my 1GB data pack has run out (again). So I go to check my mobile usage (again) to see that yesterday at 12.32am it used up 318MB, this morning at 2.53am it used 424MB, and then (bizarrely) at 4.10pm this afternoon it burned through 277MB. All I was doing at that time was browsing a (mostly) text story on the FB app - no videos playing, no music in the background. I have FB set not to autoplay videos on mobile data, and I was using my phone exactly the same way I have used it for years (i.e. frugally).

What is going on here? Why is my phone somehow using mobile data even when the mobile data is switched off? I can't say it with 100% certainty because I'm not staring at my phone through the night to confirm that the mobile data switch is disabled, but the automation I set up (and tested) is clearly running during the times it is chewing through the data, so somehow my phone is able to use mobile data even when it's not supposed to. Am I going crazy here? I really shouldn't have to resort to physically switching my phone off to stop it bleeding data, should I?