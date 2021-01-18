Lizard1977:

I just got a text from my mobile provider (Orcon via Skinny) saying I had run out of data (2.5GB plan). I thought I had a few gigs rolled over so this was a surprise. I checked my usage logs on the Orcon site to discover that two nights last week my phone used 1.8GB of data at around 3am (587MB and 203MB one night, 1.1GB the other). On both occasions my phone was on wifi and on the wireless charger. There may have been some updates going on - I think there was an iOS update pushed out last week - and it may have been Onedrive backing up my Camera Roll. But why did it fall back to mobile data when wifi was available? I've withheld mobile data privileges from Onedrive for backing up, so it shouldn't be using mobile data at all.