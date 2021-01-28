Hi there,

I lost an iphone while traveling a couple of years ago. Continued to take photos/videos and did not sort out a "restore backup" for the new phone.

Id like to get my photos out of my old back up, go through them and then setup a new back up for my new phone with current and old photos i want to keep. Iv been neglecting the backup process (stupid i know) until now.

If i plug my new phone into my macbook and restore to the previous backup then it will wipe everything that is currently on there.

Any tips would be great? Or a good program to get photos/videos out of the backup file?

Thanks a lot for any information!