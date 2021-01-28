Is anyone else using Shortcuts in iOS? I'm only just starting to experiment with them now (I never proclaimed to be the quickest!).

Anyway, I'm finding them really powerful especially when shortcuts are combined with automations and thought I'd ask how others are using them. I'm just getting started so only basic stuff for me at the moment.

One of my more useful shortcuts that I've created myself

When my phone connects to CarPlay (wired CarPlay)

Turnoff Bluetooth and Wifi

If it is a weekday and before 8am, start navigation to work

If it is a weekday and after 4pm, start navigation to home

Open the Podcast app

I have another automation to turn Wifi and Bluetooth back on when it is disconnected from CarPlay. I turn Wifi off when connected to CarPlay because my phone tries to hang on to the home Wifi even when 100m up the street.

Anyone else have some cool Shortcuts to share?