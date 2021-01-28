Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iOS Shortcuts App
Senecio

#281090 28-Jan-2021 22:06
Is anyone else using Shortcuts in iOS? I'm only just starting to experiment with them now (I never proclaimed to be the quickest!).

 

Anyway, I'm finding them really powerful especially when shortcuts are combined with automations and thought I'd ask how others are using them. I'm just getting started so only basic stuff for me at the moment.

 

One of my more useful shortcuts that I've created myself

 

 

 

When my phone connects to CarPlay (wired CarPlay)

 

  • Turnoff Bluetooth and Wifi
  • If it is a weekday and before 8am, start navigation to work
  • If it is a weekday and after 4pm, start navigation to home
  • Open the Podcast app

 

 

I have another automation to turn Wifi and Bluetooth back on when it is disconnected from CarPlay. I turn Wifi off when connected to CarPlay because my phone tries to hang on to the home Wifi even when 100m up the street.

 

 

 

Anyone else have some cool Shortcuts to share?

davidcole
  #2643869 28-Jan-2021 23:18
I’ve got one when connected to power to start Acronis mobile for backup, then 2 mins later start NextCloud for photo upload.   




Aaroona
  #2649650 8-Feb-2021 19:08
I'm still trying to find uses for it - tbh I'm disappointed with Apples automation. 

 

I understand there is a security concern with letting automations run automatically - but there has got to be some give at some point, otherwise the automation platform for me doesn't extend beyond turning my lights on and off, pausing my HomePod, and an SSH script which runs a WOL command to wake my computer.

 

 

 

 

