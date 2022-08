Hello. Earlier today I was watching a battery comparison video between the iphone 12 and 11 Pro. The 12 had 20% MORE battery than 11 Pro at the end. The video creator mentioned that ios 14 has killed the 11 Pro battery life.

I'm wondering is this still the case, or has it been fixed? I assume it has, but can't really tell because it seems like it's affected quite a few people as there are lots of posts about it online.

Thanks!