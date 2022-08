I have an intermittent problem when waking my iPhone XS Max from sleep and I'm wondering whether anyone else has experienced this and found a solution.

Sometimes when I press the button once to wake the device there is no response. I wait for several seconds, still with no response, then when I press the button a second time it brings up the Apple Wallet screen as if I had double-pressed the button. The incidence of this fault is entirely random.

Has anyone else seen this before?