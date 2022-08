The OP maybe getting mixed up with an upcoming iOS14 update which is going to let iOS users know when apps are tracking their data, as below...

"Apple believes that privacy is a fundamental human right. It proved that when it refused the FBI's request to provide a crack for the suspect in the 2015 San Bernardino shooting. Taking on the FBI, and wining, was one thing. Now it's got a new target. Facebook.

Sort of.

Apple isn't specifically trying to hurt Mark Zuckerberg's business. But it’s almost certain that Facebook – and lots of other businesses – will be an indirect casualty of Apple's decision to give its customers more control over their digital privacy.

For those who haven't been following the news closely, here's a quick recap. Apple is set to add new privacy features to its upcoming iOS 14 update. Specifically, a new App Tracking Transparency feature that will let iOS users grant or deny apps permission to track their activity across other apps and websites. Surveys suggest it could be a bloodbath for companies that rely on tracking to sell personalised adverts, with some data suggesting up to 85 per cent of users would select “Ask App Not to Track” in their favourite app, if they were given the choice.

Clearly, this sort of uptake will hinder the effectiveness of targeted advertising – aka the creepy ads that sometimes know what you're about to buy even before you do.

Facebook hasn't taken the news well at all, which isn't really surprising because Facebook is the king of data collection and targeted advertising. It released a statement suggesting the move could see ad revenue drop as much as 40 per cent.

Facebook also posted a new blog post detailing how the changes may significantly limit its users' marketing efforts.

And it even launched a new section of its Facebook Business website, titled Small businesses deserve to be heard, that shares stories of the small business owners who might be directly affected, should Apple users choose not to let apps and websites sell their personal data to the highest bidder."