Ive tried googling this but I dont quite understand some of the lingo and a search here wasn't very clear (to me)

Is is possible to setup an iphone 12 with two different carriers? i.e esim with spark and nano sim with vodafone?

I've started a new job who are with vodafone and they have given me a phone with a new number which I have to used as it's tied to documents but managing two phones is a royal PITA so they have agreed to buy me an iphone 12 if this setup is possible

Cheers

DT