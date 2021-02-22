My friend is looking to buy a smart watch but doesn’t want an Apple Watch. But I am wondering will the exercise etc sync to the Apple Watch fitness activity - move / exercise / stand goals ?
Thanks.
It's not clear what brand of watch you're considering, but with Garmin devices you get a separate iPhone app called Garmin Connect which provides you with all of your health & fitness data. Garmin Connect also syncs a lot of data across to the Apple Health app, but Garmin don't seem to be particularly proactive about supporting this functionality properly.