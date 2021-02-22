Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple Fitness Activity with a non Apple Watch. Possible?
#281519 22-Feb-2021 19:04
My friend is looking to buy a smart watch but doesn’t want an Apple Watch. But I am wondering will the exercise etc sync to the Apple Watch fitness activity - move / exercise / stand goals ?

Thanks.

  #2661268 22-Feb-2021 19:26
Some data (steps, stairs climbed, sleep, etc) might sync through to the Health app - this depends on what device your friend ends up with.

All features in the Fitness app require an Apple Watch - ie the activity rings, challenges, awards, and of course Fitness+ won’t work.

  #2661285 22-Feb-2021 19:29
Thanks for that. Much appreciated

  #2661289 22-Feb-2021 19:33
It's not clear what brand of watch you're considering, but with Garmin devices you get a separate iPhone app called Garmin Connect which provides you with all of your health & fitness data. Garmin Connect also syncs a lot of data across to the Apple Health app, but Garmin don't seem to be particularly proactive about supporting this functionality properly.

