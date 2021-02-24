I'm happier with it then previous iphone6 for sure, just seeing if easier solutions to below,

1. When on call, the hang up button is green, and pressing it won't hang up. It's as though the phone is not recognizing it's on a call, though can still hear person on other end. (it may happen when exit keypad and then bring it back up)

Believe solution is to swipe up from bottom, then reenter screen to get Red hang up button, but not ideal.

2. No alarm icon on phone when alarm set. maybe I need to put an up next icon on home screen?

3. Some notifications are not making watch vibrate, it maybe because I had send to notification center ticked, experimenting with it unticked, seems to be working alright with Gmail on watch fine at moment so hope that was it.

A mistake I also made was to skip upgrade watch ios which then prevented new phone from pairing with watch, upgrade watch ios, 2 hour process, and then the watch paired ok.

Love bigger screen, magnetic charging, only loses 20 to 30% power a day, and can get it over 80% with around one hour charge, so I just give it a 1 hour and a bit charge in mornings.

Hopefully Apple fix number 1.