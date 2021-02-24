Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Apple iOS and devices Bought iphone 12, promax some minor issues.
rugrat

2716 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#281547 24-Feb-2021 14:46
I'm happier with it then previous iphone6 for sure, just seeing if easier solutions to below,

 

1. When on call, the hang up button is green, and pressing it won't hang up. It's as though the phone is not recognizing it's on a call, though can still hear person on other end. (it may happen when exit keypad and then bring it back up)

 

Believe solution is to swipe up from bottom, then reenter screen to get Red hang up button, but not ideal.

 

2. No alarm icon on phone when alarm set. maybe I need to put an up next icon on home screen?

 

3. Some notifications are not making watch vibrate, it maybe because I had send to notification center ticked, experimenting with it unticked, seems to be working alright with Gmail on watch fine at moment so hope that was it.

 

A mistake I also made was to skip upgrade watch ios which  then prevented new phone from pairing with watch, upgrade watch ios, 2 hour process, and then the watch paired ok.

 

Love bigger screen, magnetic charging, only loses 20 to 30% power a day, and can get it over 80% with around one hour charge, so I just give it a 1 hour  and a bit charge in mornings.

 

Hopefully Apple fix number 1.

 

 

Create new topic
Linux
8941 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662218 24-Feb-2021 15:00
1) No issue on my mates iPhone 12 I just tested on

 

 

JPNZ
815 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662219 24-Feb-2021 15:00
Number 1 sounds like a software issue, I have an XR but as soon as I press the green button and the phone dials it switches to red (pressing red obviously end the call)

 

I'm on iOS 14.4




Linux
8941 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662231 24-Feb-2021 15:12
iOS upgrade took 2 hours that is insane



rugrat

2716 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2662232 24-Feb-2021 15:18
Linux:

iOS upgrade took 2 hours that is insane



Yep. I had to leave watch and phone at home. I was trying to skip upgrade process as was planning doing it at night.
Think the data transfer from phone to watch happens through Bluetooth, which maybe where the bottle neck was.

I tried to replicate, without completing calls, number 1 issue, the call button has gone red and stayed red. I’ll be more mindful each time I make a call so can remember exact steps if happens again.
Though it’s happened twice so far.

josephhinvest
1466 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2662233 24-Feb-2021 15:34
2. No alarm icon on phone when alarm set. maybe I need to put an up next icon on home screen?


Yup. There is no longer an alarm icon or display on Lock Screen when you have an alarm set. (Unless you use the "bedtime" feature in conjunction with Watch, doesn't work for me as my bedtimes vary greatly).
Also there is no longer an "Up Next" widget or any way to reproduce this functionality.

It's very frustrating. My morning alarms change time every day, due to variable shifts, the only way to verify my alarm is set correctly is to open the Clock app and check the alarm setting.

It's very annoying!

Cheers,
Joseph

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2662246 24-Feb-2021 16:06
josephhinvest:
2. No alarm icon on phone when alarm set. maybe I need to put an up next icon on home screen?


Yup. There is no longer an alarm icon or display on Lock Screen when you have an alarm set. (Unless you use the "bedtime" feature in conjunction with Watch, doesn't work for me as my bedtimes vary greatly).
Also there is no longer an "Up Next" widget or any way to reproduce this functionality.

It's very frustrating. My morning alarms change time every day, due to variable shifts, the only way to verify my alarm is set correctly is to open the Clock app and check the alarm setting.

It's very annoying!

Cheers,
Joseph

 

Ditto, I've moved from Samsung Galaxy to iPhone and it is extremely frustrating to have to go into the clock app every time to check alarm time.

 

Plus, Samsung would notify time remaining until alarm when you set it (ie, x hours, x minutes to alarm) which I miss.

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2662254 24-Feb-2021 16:24
Linux:

 

iOS upgrade took 2 hours that is insane

 

 

Is that 14.5?

 

I'm on 14.4 and phone says it's up to date?

 

I'm new to iPhone, so maybe roll out is staggered?



Linux
8941 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662261 24-Feb-2021 16:45
dafman:

 

Linux:

 

iOS upgrade took 2 hours that is insane

 

 

Is that 14.5?

 

I'm on 14.4 and phone says it's up to date?

 

I'm new to iPhone, so maybe roll out is staggered?

 

 

I was not updating an iPhone that is the time posted by the OP

RunningMan
7007 posts

Uber Geek


  #2662266 24-Feb-2021 17:06
Linux:

 

iOS upgrade took 2 hours that is insane

 

 

It will be the watchOS update. If the watch can't connect to wifi, it will come via the phone using bluetooth, which can be very slow for large updates.

SheriffNZ
578 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662269 24-Feb-2021 17:14
Ditto, I've moved from Samsung Galaxy to iPhone and it is extremely frustrating to have to go into the clock app every time to check alarm time.

 

Plus, Samsung would notify time remaining until alarm when you set it (ie, x hours, x minutes to alarm) which I miss.

 

 

I appreciate this isn't a complete solution but you could ask Siri what time your alarm is set for?

rugrat

2716 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2662272 24-Feb-2021 17:28
It was the second watch out. It was on the latest watch iOS the iPhone 6 supported, so it probably had about two major watch iOS levels in between. Don’t know if it can go direct from watch iOS 3 to 6 for example. Phone is 14.4 and watch is now watch iOS 6.3

RunningMan
7007 posts

Uber Geek


  #2662283 24-Feb-2021 18:14
Yep, that will be a very sizeable update over bluetooth, so will take ages.

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2662376 24-Feb-2021 22:08
SheriffNZ:

 


Ditto, I've moved from Samsung Galaxy to iPhone and it is extremely frustrating to have to go into the clock app every time to check alarm time.


Plus, Samsung would notify time remaining until alarm when you set it (ie, x hours, x minutes to alarm) which I miss.



I appreciate this isn't a complete solution but you could ask Siri what time your alarm is set for?


Thanks, this works well.

JPNZ
815 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662434 25-Feb-2021 07:42
dafman:

 

Ditto, I've moved from Samsung Galaxy to iPhone and it is extremely frustrating to have to go into the clock app every time to check alarm time.

 

Plus, Samsung would notify time remaining until alarm when you set it (ie, x hours, x minutes to alarm) which I miss.

 

 

 

 

While your talking to Siri about alarms you can also ask her how long until my alarm and she will tell you in Hours/Mins/Secs 




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

