Not sure if this has been posted previously, but for those like me with a surplus of airpoints dollars and no flights to spend them on, the Air NZ airpoints store now has a decent range of Apple products which you are able to purchase with airpoints dollars (I think only recently added to the range available).

Pricing is the same as the apple store. If you cant find them, just look under brands, and apple. https://www.airpointsstore.co.nz/home-and-tech/electronics/apple