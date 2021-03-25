Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesAirplay and mesh network challenges
straff

#284015 25-Mar-2021 15:07
Thanks to @timbosan, I've now got 2 HomePod minis that I've setup. However, I seem to have a challenge selecting them from an iPhone. I've done my research and tried a couple of solutions, but it seems to come back to one main issue. Mesh networks! I've a Netgear Nighthawk MR60 and unfortunately, the only solution seems to be having all Apple devices on their own non-Mesh network which does not really sound like the best solution moving forward!

 

Anybody else had issues (or not) and are using airplay on a mesh network?

mrphil
  #2681213 26-Mar-2021 17:10
I'm running the ASUS ZenWiFi AX (XT8) mesh setup and ever since my B&W zeppelin air wont airplay

 

Firmware on both devices are updated and quick google didn't show much results

 

If you do find a solution please post it on here 

straff

  #2681217 26-Mar-2021 17:21
It looks like I've managed to solve it. It's one of Apple's 'features' that has to be disabled:

 

iPhone, iPad or iPod touch

 

 

     

  1. Open the Settings app, then tap Wi-Fi.
  2. Tap the information button  next to a network.
  3. Tap to turn Private Address on or off. If your device joined the network without using a private address, a privacy warning will explain why.

 

By turning off Private address, it immediately found and connected 🤷‍♂️

 

Newtown
  #2681315 27-Mar-2021 09:21
I'm glad you've found a solution – didn't think that the private address would've been the culprit. 

 

Slight off topic, how are you using the HomePod Minis? Did you set them up for mainly music, TV, smart home?



straff

  #2681319 27-Mar-2021 09:34
I’ve set them up as a stereo pair for the Mac, I’ve upgraded to the 14.5 beta and it nicely connects to work as the main speakers through airplay. Only issues are that when stopping a video, it continues on for a few seconds, but that’s fine to deal with. 

As they’re airplay and I have to be on a Windows computer during the workday I’ve installed tuneblade which works nicely to send windows audio to the speakers with seemingly zero delay. It even works on teams and slack calls so rapidly became my main speaker set for the office. 

 

I may have bought a HomePod yesterday, awaiting on whether I can get a second one for home theatre. I haven’t done any smart home stuff as HomeKit has historically not been the funnest thing to use, my hue lights never seemed to work properly until I got an echo, and that now covers the smart home functions in the home. 

 

 

 

Edit: added tuneblade link

Newtown
  #2681320 27-Mar-2021 09:43
Nice, I can imagine they'll be great as computer speakers. Considering getting a second one to complement my single Mini. 

 

How/Where did you get the HomePod from? I'm keen to get one before they disappear. 

straff

  #2681399 27-Mar-2021 13:22
Asking me to give away my secret source eh.... 😉

 

 

 

Trade Me lol

Newtown
  #2681510 27-Mar-2021 17:13
Trade Me can be so random. From nothing to suddenly 6 HomePods for sale all from the same company. 🤷‍♂️



straff

  #2681514 27-Mar-2021 17:22
Yeah, I’m waiting for one to arrive and review its quality before I bite the bullet and get a second one. Hoping to get a new one from Australia, but don’t have any of my own connections to ship one over. So, if no joy there, I’ll get a second one from this firm. 

mrphil
  #2681766 27-Mar-2021 20:57
straff:

 

It looks like I've managed to solve it. It's one of Apple's 'features' that has to be disabled:

 

iPhone, iPad or iPod touch

 

     

  1. Open the Settings app, then tap Wi-Fi.
  2. Tap the information button  next to a network.
  3. Tap to turn Private Address on or off. If your device joined the network without using a private address, a privacy warning will explain why.

 

By turning off Private address, it immediately found and connected 🤷‍♂️

 

 

thanks!

 

Mine is also showing after turning off private address 

