I’ve set them up as a stereo pair for the Mac, I’ve upgraded to the 14.5 beta and it nicely connects to work as the main speakers through airplay. Only issues are that when stopping a video, it continues on for a few seconds, but that’s fine to deal with.



As they’re airplay and I have to be on a Windows computer during the workday I’ve installed tuneblade which works nicely to send windows audio to the speakers with seemingly zero delay. It even works on teams and slack calls so rapidly became my main speaker set for the office.

I may have bought a HomePod yesterday, awaiting on whether I can get a second one for home theatre. I haven’t done any smart home stuff as HomeKit has historically not been the funnest thing to use, my hue lights never seemed to work properly until I got an echo, and that now covers the smart home functions in the home.

Edit: added tuneblade link