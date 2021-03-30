I've owned a Belkin WeMo smart plug for a few years now. It works fine when they aren't updating the app with breaking changes.

The main annoyance with it though has been lack of HomeKit support which I've tried to work around by using HomeBridge.

However HomeBridge works intermittently with the WeMo and I find myself launching the WeMo app more often than succeeding with a few taps on my Apple Watch. Even after constantly doing all the (very regular) software updates HomeBridge and its plugins require.

Can anyone recommend a good smart plug that I can find here in NZ (or Auz if shipping isn't too much)?

Thanks!