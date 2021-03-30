Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I've owned a Belkin WeMo smart plug for a few years now. It works fine when they aren't updating the app with breaking changes.

 

The main annoyance with it though has been lack of HomeKit support which I've tried to work around by using HomeBridge.

 

However HomeBridge works intermittently with the WeMo and I find myself launching the WeMo app more often than succeeding with a few taps on my Apple Watch. Even after constantly doing all the (very regular) software updates HomeBridge and its plugins require.

 

Can anyone recommend a good smart plug that I can find here in NZ (or Auz if shipping isn't too much)?

 

Thanks!

 

 

The hue ones are pretty good, they do 10 amps - not on the package but a sticker on the device.

Jon

Not the cheapest, but then nothing that is native HomeKit compatible is cheap!

 

 

 

But if you already have Hue lights and therefore a Hue hub then their smart plug is a very good piece of kit.

 

 

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/philips-hue-smart-plug/31674046?gclid=Cj0KCQjw9YWDBhDyARIsADt6sGb5x8PhFAaTTugnRRYwL9TKl4RkI17mT4SNQMgWeF-9CQc-iI7zNcwaAsxbEALw_wcB

 

 

Senecio:

 

Not the cheapest, but then nothing that is native HomeKit compatible is cheap!

 

But if you already have Hue lights and therefore a Hue hub then their smart plug is a very good piece of kit.

 

 

Do you need the Hue hub to be able to use the Hue smart plug?

 

I was under the impression that as long as you own a HomeKit hub device (AppleTV or HomePod - I have both) you didn't need another hub?

 

It does look like a nice solution but if I need the hub too then it's just too pricey for a single smart plug (Harvey Norman sells it for $75).

 

 



Check the brilliant ones sold at bunnings. I haven’t left mine as factory and while it definitely had google logos on it I’m not sure about homekit.

