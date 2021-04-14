Have a friend's older Iphone XS Max that has a few issues, silent mode switch doesn't work.
Wanting to get someone to look at it and replace any parts if it is possible.
Can you recommend anyone in Auckland? Live West atm, work CBD area.
How old is the XS Max?
Be under 3 years wouldn't it?
What about getting Apple to repair it under CGA?
Agree, that phone wouldn't have been cheap new and it should last longer than 2 & 1/2 years.
Hatch: Thanks for the replies, Once I’ve seen the phone I’ll ask my friend about taking the matter to the DT. Failing that will look up the recommended repairer.