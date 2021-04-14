Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesRecommend repairer for out of warranty repairs for iphone
Hatch

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284336 14-Apr-2021 13:20
Send private message

Have a friend's older Iphone XS Max that has a few issues, silent mode switch doesn't work. 

 

Wanting to get someone to look at it and replace any parts if it is possible. 

 

Can you recommend anyone in Auckland? Live West atm, work CBD area. 

Create new topic
CYaBro
3820 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2692672 14-Apr-2021 13:56
Send private message

How old is the XS Max?
Be under 3 years wouldn't it?

 

What about getting Apple to repair it under CGA?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
SpartanVXL
845 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2692683 14-Apr-2021 14:26
Send private message

End of September 2018 for xs max, if you bought on/near release date. About half a year left before it’s 3 years old.

josephhinvest
1470 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2692687 14-Apr-2021 14:33
Send private message

I’ve had two good repairs done at iRepair on Rosebank Road.

Cheers,
Joseph



Linux
9065 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692688 14-Apr-2021 14:34
Send private message

Use the CGA it should last longer

CYaBro
3820 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2692693 14-Apr-2021 14:48
Send private message

Linux: Use the CGA it should last longer

 

Agree, that phone wouldn't have been cheap new and it should last longer than 2 & 1/2 years.

Hatch

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2693020 15-Apr-2021 08:27
Send private message

Thanks for the replies, Once I’ve seen the phone I’ll ask my friend about taking the matter to the DT. Failing that will look up the recommended repairer.

CYaBro
3820 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2693031 15-Apr-2021 09:00
Send private message

Hatch: Thanks for the replies, Once I’ve seen the phone I’ll ask my friend about taking the matter to the DT. Failing that will look up the recommended repairer.


Shouldn’t be any need to do that, just call apple support and explain the situation and mention our consumer laws. They’re usually pretty good and will provide an exception so it can be taken to an Apple Authorised Service Provider who will see that in the system when they look up the serial number.
Or it can be shipped back to apple if there’s not an aasp nearby.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 