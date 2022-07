I don't know about that one, but the large print looks like it would be good.

Basically any Bluetooth keyboard works with an iPad - I use a Logitech one that would be no good for the elderly or disabled as it's quite small and has fabric-covered keys that don't lend themselves to "stabbing" (I'm thinking of how my elderly dad types).

A nice Bluetooth keyboard with easy to read keys and a good bit of haptic feedback would be ideal - something like this, perhaps? I used one of those as a multi-use office keyboard and apart from being quite loud, it was very good. I had it connected to my PC, iPad and iPhone.

This one is also a good option - especially in white as the numbers/letters contrast well - it also has a slot to put the device in