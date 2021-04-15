Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesWhat's my iPad worth? Opinions please.
3puttssuck

#284357 15-Apr-2021 20:48
Hi All.

I'm considering selling my iPad Pro 10.5.

MQF02X/A.

64 GB Cellular.

1st Gen Apple Pencil.

Bridge Keyboard.

All in perfect condition. Boxes for iPad and Pencil.

Just looking for ideas of what people think it's worth.

TIA.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2693512 15-Apr-2021 21:13
Looking for same-model gear on Trademe should give you a good lead.




ANglEAUT
  #2693531 15-Apr-2021 23:00
🤥 Meh, I think it's worth $50. 📉💸

 

.

 

.

 

.

 

.

 

PS Let me know when you are selling 😜

 

 




surfisup1000
  #2693575 16-Apr-2021 09:24
$500-$700.  That is probably in the ballpark of what i'd be prepared to pay anyway. 64gb is a problem for me. I'd really want 128gb minimum.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



schweppesBottle
  #2696736 22-Apr-2021 15:47
The cellular part probably retains a decent amount of value in that it's either a "have it or not" type feature. The modern ones don't really have better cellular capabilities. On the other hand, who is buying a second hand device if cellular connectivity is something they need. Once I'm paying for a data plan I'd be looking hard at the latest generation base iPad. I'd suggest basing your pricing on that.

 

 

 

That's 969 new with cell, or 749 wifi. So your ceiling is probably $600. Maybe add $50 for the pencil. Ceiling of $650.

 

 

 

Make sure you post your battery health or all of the questions will be about that (and expect the eventual price to factor the % health in), and I expect if you can include the original receipt it might bump up the value a bit.

 

 

 

Does the keyboard have a trackpad? It might sell faster than one without a keyboard at all, but I suspect it doesn't actually help the value all that much, as people who are looking to use the device heavily are probably looking at higher end / more modern iPads now. Whereas people who buy second hand electronics are unlikely to really value the accessories.

