3puttssuck

The cellular part probably retains a decent amount of value in that it's either a "have it or not" type feature. The modern ones don't really have better cellular capabilities. On the other hand, who is buying a second hand device if cellular connectivity is something they need. Once I'm paying for a data plan I'd be looking hard at the latest generation base iPad. I'd suggest basing your pricing on that.

That's 969 new with cell, or 749 wifi. So your ceiling is probably $600. Maybe add $50 for the pencil. Ceiling of $650.

Make sure you post your battery health or all of the questions will be about that (and expect the eventual price to factor the % health in), and I expect if you can include the original receipt it might bump up the value a bit.

Does the keyboard have a trackpad? It might sell faster than one without a keyboard at all, but I suspect it doesn't actually help the value all that much, as people who are looking to use the device heavily are probably looking at higher end / more modern iPads now. Whereas people who buy second hand electronics are unlikely to really value the accessories.