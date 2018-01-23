Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Office 365 1 year


#228804 23-Jan-2018 13:48
I know they often have decent sales on these, so just asking on the off chance someone bought an office 365 subscription on sale but now want to sell...? :)




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

  #1945415 23-Jan-2018 14:19
PB Tech often have them discounted, but not so much right now unfortunately.

  #1945535 23-Jan-2018 15:54
I buy mine from eBay, it's just a key you can redeem online.

 
 
 
 


  #1945557 23-Jan-2018 16:22
what is the cheapest that you can find them?

  #1945579 23-Jan-2018 17:44
Are you after individual or 5 user home one .  I've got a spare individual one I can sell you (subject to finding where I've stored it).

  #1963294 24-Feb-2018 08:46
Just an FYI to anyone following this and still interested. Noel Leeming currently have this discounted. The 5 user Home variety is currently $99. Available until February 27.




Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

 

  #2542975 17-Aug-2020 15:55
I'm only a little over two weeks off needing to renew my MS365 sub (expiring 3 Sep), so am looking around for a good price on this.

 

Are there any good deals currently (or may be over the next few weeks) that people are aware of?

 

I'm only needing the 'personal' version rather than the family version - and the best I've seen at the moment is $90 including shipping from Computer Lounge.

 

I completely missed any decent sales on M365 over the year, so must do better next year!

 

Thanks in advance.

 

 

