I know they often have decent sales on these, so just asking on the off chance someone bought an office 365 subscription on sale but now want to sell...? :)
PB Tech often have them discounted, but not so much right now unfortunately.
I buy mine from eBay, it's just a key you can redeem online.
what is the cheapest that you can find them?
Are you after individual or 5 user home one . I've got a spare individual one I can sell you (subject to finding where I've stored it).
Just an FYI to anyone following this and still interested. Noel Leeming currently have this discounted. The 5 user Home variety is currently $99. Available until February 27.
I'm only a little over two weeks off needing to renew my MS365 sub (expiring 3 Sep), so am looking around for a good price on this.
Are there any good deals currently (or may be over the next few weeks) that people are aware of?
I'm only needing the 'personal' version rather than the family version - and the best I've seen at the moment is $90 including shipping from Computer Lounge.
I completely missed any decent sales on M365 over the year, so must do better next year!
Thanks in advance.