I'm only a little over two weeks off needing to renew my MS365 sub (expiring 3 Sep), so am looking around for a good price on this.

Are there any good deals currently (or may be over the next few weeks) that people are aware of?

I'm only needing the 'personal' version rather than the family version - and the best I've seen at the moment is $90 including shipping from Computer Lounge.

I completely missed any decent sales on M365 over the year, so must do better next year!

Thanks in advance.