FS: A Bunch of Things (Tech Devices and Accessories)


#254375 9-Aug-2019 15:31
Just doing a clean-out of my office and have some items here to sell. Will be shipping from Auckland with shipping prices ranging between $5 to $10 depending on the weight of the product. Happy to combine shipping if applicable, and shipping costs are in addition to the below offers. Most of these products haven't been opened, but if they have, just been used once or twice for testing.

 

 

 



 



 



 



 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 



 



 



 



 

 

 

YubiKey 5 NFC, YubiKey 5 Nano and YubiKey 5C Nano Sold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 



 



 

  •  



    •  

      •  

        • [SOLD] Belkin WeMo Light Switch - Unused - $35




 

 

 



 

  •  



    •  

      •  

        • Belkin Apple Products (Screenforce InvisiGlass Ultra for iPhone 7 Plus, Sport Band for Apple Watch (42mm), Lightning Audio+Charge RockStar, Lightning to USB Keychain - Unused - $50 for the lot




 

Classic Leather Band Sold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 



 



 

  •  



    •  

      •  

        • [SOLD] GateKeeper 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth PC Lock - Opened for testing - $30




 



 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 



 



 

  •  



    •  

      •  

        • [SOLD] 2 x Nonda iHere Smart Key Finder and Selfie Remote (rechargeable) - The keyhole at the top has a few scratches on it from attaching/removing the keyring a few times - $10 for both




 



 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 



 



 

  •  



    •  

      •  

        • [SOLD] Artisan Black Blizzard speaker - Opened for testing - $40




 



 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 



 



 

  •  



    •  

      •  

        • [SOLD] 3SIXT Cases and Screen Protector for the iPhone X - Unopened - $30 for the lot




 



 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 



 



 

  •  



    •  

      •  

        • Cygnett products (Weather Resistant Bike Mount Universal II, Protective Fitted Case for the iPad Mini, and an ActionSmart Sports armband) - Unopened - $30 for the lot




 



 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 



 



 

  •  



    •  

      •  

        • NVIDIA Quadro K2200 Graphics Card (4GB GDDR5) - Taken out of a new computer - $150




 



 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

 



 



 

 

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

 



 



 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Edit (22 JUNE 2020): Updated unsold items' prices




  #2293080 9-Aug-2019 16:25
Edit: Updated items that have been Sold.




  #2293082 9-Aug-2019 16:31
What ports does that Quadro card have?

 

And do you have any of the adapters/cables to go with it?

 
 
 
 




  #2293084 9-Aug-2019 16:35
CYaBro:

 

What ports does that Quadro card have?

 

And do you have any of the adapters/cables to go with it?

 

 

DVI-I DualLink + 2 x DisplayPort 1.2 

 

And don't have any of those cables sorry.

 

Click to see full size




  #2293110 9-Aug-2019 17:10
Would you sell the Yubikey 5 NFC by itself?

  #2293283 9-Aug-2019 22:00
Taking Nonda please

  #2293285 9-Aug-2019 22:06
Will you sell Artisan Black Blizzard speaker for $30? Will take it



  #2293336 10-Aug-2019 00:52
z2k: Would you sell the Yubikey 5 NFC by itself?


Just PM'd you.




  #2293337 10-Aug-2019 00:52
01EG: Will you sell Artisan Black Blizzard speaker for $30? Will take it


Replied to your PM.




  #2293511 10-Aug-2019 13:30
Edit: YubiKey 5 NFC and YubiKey 5 Nano Sold




  #2293712 10-Aug-2019 20:30
Edit: Artisan Bluetooth Speaker and both Nonda Smart Key Finders are sold!

Only a couple things left folks!




  #2294860 12-Aug-2019 15:42
Ok so currently the following items are left if anybody wants them:

 

 

 

  • Belkin Apple Products (Screenforce InvisiGlass Ultra for iPhone 7 Plus, Classic Leather Band and Sport Band for Apple Watch (42mm), Lightning Audio+Charge RockStar, Lightning to USB Keychain - Unused - $100 for the lot

 

 

  • GateKeeper 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth PC Lock - Opened for testing - $30

 

 

  • Cygnett products (Weather Resistant Bike Mount Universal II, Protective Fitted Case for the iPad Mini, and an ActionSmart Sports armband) - Unopened - $30 for the lot

 

 

  • NVIDIA Quadro K2200 Graphics Card (4GB GDDR5) - Taken out of a new computer - $200

Happy to separate certain items above too.




  #2299846 15-Aug-2019 15:32
Bump for a great seller

 

 

 

Item arrived today, thanks

  #2299851 15-Aug-2019 15:35
Yes, thanks, mine are yesterday before. Cheers Matt



  #2299882 15-Aug-2019 16:42
Cheers guys, enjoy! :-)




  #2299883 15-Aug-2019 16:48
Possible to get the Belkin Classic Leather Band for Apple Watch by itself?

