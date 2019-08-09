Just doing a clean-out of my office and have some items here to sell. Will be shipping from Auckland with shipping prices ranging between $5 to $10 depending on the weight of the product. Happy to combine shipping if applicable, and shipping costs are in addition to the below offers. Most of these products haven't been opened, but if they have, just been used once or twice for testing.

















[SOLD] Logitech G533 Wireless Headphones with DTS 7.1 Surround Sound - Opened for testing - $150



































Yubico YubiKey 5 Series - Opened for testing - $25 for the following (YubiKey 5C)



















YubiKey 5 NFC, YubiKey 5 Nano and YubiKey 5C Nano Sold

















[SOLD] Belkin WeMo Light Switch - Unused - $35























Belkin Apple Products (Screenforce InvisiGlass Ultra for iPhone 7 Plus, Sport Band for Apple Watch (42mm), Lightning Audio+Charge RockStar, Lightning to USB Keychain - Unused - $50 for the lot













Classic Leather Band Sold

















[SOLD] GateKeeper 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth PC Lock - Opened for testing - $30



































[SOLD] 2 x Nonda iHere Smart Key Finder and Selfie Remote (rechargeable) - The keyhole at the top has a few scratches on it from attaching/removing the keyring a few times - $10 for both



































[SOLD] Artisan Black Blizzard speaker - Opened for testing - $40



































[SOLD] 3SIXT Cases and Screen Protector for the iPhone X - Unopened - $30 for the lot



































Cygnett products (Weather Resistant Bike Mount Universal II, Protective Fitted Case for the iPad Mini, and an ActionSmart Sports armband) - Unopened - $30 for the lot



































NVIDIA Quadro K2200 Graphics Card (4GB GDDR5) - Taken out of a new computer - $150

























[SOLD] 2 x Morepork Security HD Indoor Security Camera - Opened for testing - $150 for both















Logitech Slim Combo MK470 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse - Brand New - $70









Edit (22 JUNE 2020): Updated unsold items' prices