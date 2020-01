Hey bud! Definitely not a silly question. Have already had a few messages with offers on here and on Facebook where I cross posted. Firstly, it has been superseded by Konnected Pro (PoE all in one unit - very cool), and secondly, some people bought a few kits as part of the Kickstarter with the intention of probably setting them up for friends and family but never got around to it.

Since I'm replying I might as well mention that my request has been filled so I'm no longer looking. Thanks!