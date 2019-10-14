Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: iPhone XS Max, 256GB, Space Grey


82 posts

Master Geek


# 258646 14-Oct-2019 18:45
Phone is in excellent cosmetic condition - no scratches, chips, dents, etc. Have got a dbrand skin applied on the back.

 

Battery health: 100%

 

Warranty till: 29th July 2020

 

I purchased this off a seller on trademe as I was after a device with larger storage. Comes with: Box, manuals, charging cable, 5W adapter and apple care receipt (as this was a warranty replacement). I'm looking for $1750, happy to include a 18W fast charger and type c cable for this price (both genuine Apple products).

 

RFS: Considering getting the new iPhone 11

 

Location: Auckland CBD, happy to ship as well.

82 posts

Master Geek


  # 2337216 15-Oct-2019 10:00
Bump, also open to reasonable offers.



82 posts

Master Geek


  # 2340394 18-Oct-2019 21:42
Bump, $1700

 
 
 
 




82 posts

Master Geek


  # 2343924 26-Oct-2019 23:08
Bump any interest at $1600



82 posts

Master Geek


  # 2359816 23-Nov-2019 20:13
Bump $1550

NodexHost
191 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  # 2380740 24-Dec-2019 08:54
Could you do like $400 less haha

