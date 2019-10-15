Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#258688 15-Oct-2019 22:12
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS, 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band

 

Purchased JB hifi 3 weeks ago, only worn 3 times.

 

Selling because wanting the nike edition

 

$700

Human
  #2338104 16-Oct-2019 13:40
Hey- Just wanting to let you know in case you haven't seen it already- the Nike edition and the standard are identical hardware wise, with the exception of the band and a couple of watch faces.

 

You can install the Nike Run app via the store and it shows up on the watch.

 

The Watch band you can purchase from NL I believe as well if its the watch band you want.

 

 

 

Hopefully somewhat helpful. All the best! 







  #2421261 15-Feb-2020 03:30
Bump $600 incl extra brown leather strap

