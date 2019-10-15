Apple Watch Series 5 GPS, 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band
Purchased JB hifi 3 weeks ago, only worn 3 times.
Selling because wanting the nike edition
$700
Hey- Just wanting to let you know in case you haven't seen it already- the Nike edition and the standard are identical hardware wise, with the exception of the band and a couple of watch faces.
You can install the Nike Run app via the store and it shows up on the watch.
The Watch band you can purchase from NL I believe as well if its the watch band you want.
Hopefully somewhat helpful. All the best!
Bump $600 incl extra brown leather strap