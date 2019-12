Selling few of my Sonos components that are surplus. They are few years old but in great working order and well looked after.

1. Sonos play 3 - black, comes with the original box

price: $330

2. Sonos play 3 - white

price: $330

3. Sonos play 5 - black, gen 1

price: $440

4. Wharfedale Diamond SW150 - black

price: $250

Pick up in Browns Bay

Cheers

Michael

P.S.

Will try to upload some images but will have to figure out how to do that first