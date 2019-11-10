Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Huawei Mate 20 PRO Dual Sim - Black NZ New


#260091 10-Nov-2019 11:13
Selling my Huawei Mate 20 Pro - Black 

 

Bought from Harvey Norman or PBTech - however, it was replaced with a brand new one on 30th January 2019. 

 

Balance of 24 months warranty remaining since Feb this year. Phone is unmarked and in excellent condition. 

 

Comes with 6 cases as shown in pictures. Still retails for over 1399 in stores. 

 

Will provide receipt from Fonefix warranty replacement docket which has the IMEI and Serial number. 

 

Unused headphones and complete with Box and accessories that came with it. 

 

 

 

Dual Sim compatible or you can use the Huawei NM Card as expansion slot. 

 

Looking for $850

 

Pick up possible from Flat Bush or Auckland CBD during working hours or will courier it nationwide.

 

  #2351103 10-Nov-2019 11:52
  #2355582 18-Nov-2019 10:58
Will consider offers between 750 to 800. Comes with receipt and balance of 2 year warranty. 

 
 
 
 




  #2496277 1-Jun-2020 18:25
This is still available. Bump

