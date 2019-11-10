Selling my Huawei Mate 20 Pro - Black

Bought from Harvey Norman or PBTech - however, it was replaced with a brand new one on 30th January 2019.

Balance of 24 months warranty remaining since Feb this year. Phone is unmarked and in excellent condition.

Comes with 6 cases as shown in pictures. Still retails for over 1399 in stores.

Will provide receipt from Fonefix warranty replacement docket which has the IMEI and Serial number.

Unused headphones and complete with Box and accessories that came with it.

Dual Sim compatible or you can use the Huawei NM Card as expansion slot.

Looking for $850

Pick up possible from Flat Bush or Auckland CBD during working hours or will courier it nationwide.